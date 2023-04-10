For a horse who has won a Grand National trial, two of the most competitive handicap chases in Ireland, finished third in the Welsh National and was in front of Galopin Des Champs when falling two out in the Irish Gold Cup, The Big Dog heads to Aintree under the radar.

Trained by Peter Fahey in Monasterevin, County Kildare, the 10-year-old has taken time to mature but was in the process of running a career-best by some distance at the Dublin Racing Festival. That he tipped up when still going well adds to the intrigue. Had he stood up and finished a respectable third or fourth to subsequent Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs, everyone would know just where he stood in the pecking order. The fact he fell when still apparently going well leaves us all guessing as to where he would have finished – a far cry from when he left the Cheltenham sales ring unsold in April 2017. “He was with Aidan Fitzgerald as a young horse and he went over to the sales at Cheltenham after one run in a point-to-point, but it didn’t work out and the lads (Damien and Colin Kelly) decided to put him into training with me – which worked out great for me,” said Fahey.

“He won a bumper for us. It gave the boys their first winner on the track. He’d run well in his first bumper behind Carefully Selected, so we knew we had something to play with. “You could see by looking at him he was a chaser, he did win a maiden hurdle and then he went on to be second in the Red Mills Final at Punchestown after that, but it was always the plan to go chasing the following season. “Unfortunately he picked up an injury which kept him off the track that year. He was a very lightly-raced horse, but he was a big horse, so he was only ever going to improve with racing.” While connections never feel it at the time, there are occasions when a season on the sidelines benefits a horse, especially one as big as The Big Dog. “He ran some good races when we finally did get him out over fences and of course he then went and won the Grand National Trial at Punchestown on his last run of the year (February 2021),” added Fahey. “We were happy he showed us that day that he was going to be a horse good enough to run in the big handicaps, but at that stage you are only dreaming that he’s a horse for the National. “He was improving away the whole time, but you only expected that really because he was a very big horse.”