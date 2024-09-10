The Aga Khan Studs send best wishes to Sir Michael Stoute

Stoute has been training since 1972 and has a remarkable CV that includes at least one success in all the British Classics and many high-profile victories in the pinnacle events of other racing jurisdictions.

The most famous horse to have passed through his yard is undoubtedly the Aga Khan’s Shergar, who won the 1981 Derby in the hands of 19-year-old Walter Swinburn by a record-breaking 10 lengths that still stands as a benchmark for a race first run in 1780.

He also won the Irish Derby – when Lester Piggott was in the saddle – and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the same season.

Shergar was retired to become a stallion, but the story went on to run much deeper than that when the big bay with the white blaze was kidnapped by masked intruders from Ballymany Stud in County Kildare on a foggy evening in February 1983.

He has never seen again and while many theories abound it is generally accepted the IRA were the culprits, that his abductors were ill-equipped to control a thoroughbred stallion and that he was killed shortly afterwards. His remains have never been found.

Stoute’s victories in the green and red silks of the Aga Khan continued, however, with Shahrastani another to take the Derby and Irish Derby in 1986 and Doyoun the winner of the 2000 Guineas in 1988.

A statement from the stud said: “Aga Khan Studs extend their heartfelt wishes to Sir Michael Stoute for a long and fulfilling retirement.

“Sir Michael Stoute trained horses for His Highness the Aga Khan from 1978 to 2006, a partnership that was quick to produce remarkable successes.

“Among these was the legendary Shergar, whose record-breaking 10-length victory in the 1981 Epsom Derby remains unmatched.

“Under Sir Michael’s care, Shergar also won the Irish Derby and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes against his elders.

“Five years later, he trained another dual Derby winner for the green and red silks, Shahrastani. Other notable winners trained by Sir Michael Stoute for His Highness include Shardari, winner of the International Stakes, and Doyoun, who gave a first win to his owner and breeder in the 2000 Guineas.

“Daliapour was a winner of the Coronation Cup, while Kalanisi won both the Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2000.”

But for all the horses Stoute has been associated with, the abiding memory will forever be of Epsom in 1981, and that wonderful moment rounding Tattenham Corner when Swinburn flicked the switch and the afterburners powered on.

All that disappeared that day was the opposition as Shergar cleared away, his rivals withering to dots in the distance.