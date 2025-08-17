The Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois: Diego Velazquez wins at Deauville

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the four-year-old Diego Velazquez was only this week purchased by Sam Sangster Bloodstock on behalf of a "high-profile syndicate", with a view to standing at the National Stud in 2026.

The white-faced son of Frankel was racing for the first time in the famous Sangster silks and attracted market support under Christophe Soumillon in the run-up to the big race despite O'Brien also being responsible for The Lion In Winter, the mount of Ryan Moore.

That support proved perfectly justified, with Diego Velazquez travelling sweetly on the heels of early leaders Dancing Gemini and The Lion In Winter, before getting to the front and toughing it out as 100/30 chance Notable Speech flew home to force a photo.

The photographic evidence confirmed initial impressions that Notable Speech was in front a stride too late and that Diego Velazquez, a three-time Group 2 winner, had gained his first top-level success.

Dancing Gemini stayed on for third, with Queen Anne winner Docklands taking fourth.

O'Brien said on Sky Sports Racing: "He was always a very good horse and had a very good run the last day.

"I'm over the moon, we thought this race would suit him and he'd been working brilliant. He's very tough and genuine, had very good form at two and three, and Christophe gave him a brilliant ride.

"It's incredible, I'm so delighted."

Regarding The Lion In Winter's disappointingly weak finish, O'Brien said: "He was a little bit green, he wasn't sure of himself there out in front for the first time so maybe he found it a little bit strange."