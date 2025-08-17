The Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois: Diego Velazquez wins at Deauville

Diego Velazquez registered a first Group 1 win of his career in The Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.
Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the four-year-old Diego Velazquez was only this week purchased by Sam Sangster Bloodstock on behalf of a "high-profile syndicate", with a view to standing at the National Stud in 2026.
The white-faced son of Frankel was racing for the first time in the famous Sangster silks and attracted market support under Christophe Soumillon in the run-up to the big race despite O'Brien also being responsible for The Lion In Winter, the mount of Ryan Moore.
That support proved perfectly justified, with Diego Velazquez travelling sweetly on the heels of early leaders Dancing Gemini and The Lion In Winter, before getting to the front and toughing it out as 100/30 chance Notable Speech flew home to force a photo.
The photographic evidence confirmed initial impressions that Notable Speech was in front a stride too late and that Diego Velazquez, a three-time Group 2 winner, had gained his first top-level success.
Dancing Gemini stayed on for third, with Queen Anne winner Docklands taking fourth.
O'Brien said on Sky Sports Racing: "He was always a very good horse and had a very good run the last day.
"I'm over the moon, we thought this race would suit him and he'd been working brilliant. He's very tough and genuine, had very good form at two and three, and Christophe gave him a brilliant ride.
"It's incredible, I'm so delighted."
Regarding The Lion In Winter's disappointingly weak finish, O'Brien said: "He was a little bit green, he wasn't sure of himself there out in front for the first time so maybe he found it a little bit strange."
An emotional Sangster was overjoyed at his new acquisition’s success, saying: “It means a lot, we’re so lucky. MV (Magnier, former co-owner) is one of my oldest and greatest friends and when I came to him with the presentation of buying the horse to stand at the National Stud, he was fully supportive.
“We were lucky to buy him and we’re even luckier now, that’s for sure!
“He’s an absolutely gorgeous horse, he’s so tough, so genuine. He’s a phenomenal mover and to be honest, when he came out of his box you could already see him at the stallion barn at the National Stud.
“I’m a little lost for words to be honest, but I’m so delighted. He deserved to get that Group One today and I’m just so delighted to be involved with him.”
Charlie Appleby, trainer of the runner-up Notable Speech, said: "You've got to take the positives out of a defeat like that.
"He's shown he's back to his best and I'd say on the back of that we'll head to Canada for the Woodbine Mile."
"Very much so," he added when asked whether another tilt at the Breeders' Cup Mile would be the horse's ultimate aim.
"I said to William (Buick, jockey) you'll either be a hero or a villain. Unfortunately, he just had to wait for a stride or two and didn't quite get there."
Dancing Gemini's trainer Roger Teal said: “He really ran exceptionally well. The ground was probably a bit too quick, and perhaps he didn’t fully settle. It was still a top-class performance.
“Once again he showed huge ability, and a Group One win will come soon. He’s also entered at Ascot but first we’ll go to ParisLongchamp for the Prix du Moulin. We’re hoping to find slightly easier going. He doesn’t need it heavy but just ground with a bit more give.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.