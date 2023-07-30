Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford undisputed champion after TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr

By Sporting Life
09:19 · SUN July 30, 2023

Terence Crawford has become the undisputed welterweight champion after a dominant performance against Errol Spence Jr in Las Vegas.

Crawford unleashed a flurry of punches in round nine to a wobbly Spence who could not defend himself, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

It took just two rounds for Crawford to land his first of three knockdowns, with the next two coming in round seven.

Spence was brave throughout the bout, hanging on in a fight he was significantly behind in, but eventually Crawford took it out of his hands.

Crawford showed his respect to his downed opponent after the fight and said he would be up for a rematch.

“It was a good stoppage. I was on the verge. The referee did what he was supposed to do to protect the fighter,” Crawford said.

“If the fight happens again I am pretty sure the support will come out again for both of us.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING