Horse racing tips: Simon Holt previews the action on Easter Monday April 5

1pt win Tomorrow's Dream in 4.02 Kempton at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Escaria Ten in 5.00 Fairyhouse at 16/1 (General)
Having hit the crossbar twice on Saturday, your correspondent is hoping ESCARIA TEN can provide a change of fortune in a splendidly competitive BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Monday.
For a horse having just his fourth start over fences, the seven-year-old ran an excellent race at last month's Cheltenham Festival where he led over the last in the National Hunt Chase (3m6f) only to be outpaced up the hill by Galvin and Next Destination who were both rated superior to him in that level weights contest. The fourth and fifth, Snow Leopardess and Remastered, both came into that race boasting solid form this season.
That run confirmed Escaria Ten as a really promising staying chaser and it was unfortunate that his previous second to Eklat De Rire at Naas went untested when the latter unseated Rachael Blackmore in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (won by Monkfish) a day later.
However, a line through the Naas third Pencilfulloflead suggests that there is little between Latest Exhibition and the selection who is at least double the price, while the top weight was beaten further by Monkfish last time than in their previous meeting and has yet to run over this sort of trip. Both are now fitted with cheek-pieces for the first time, and they appeal as the class acts in the field.
Further down the weights, there are numerous possibilities with the consistent Agusta Gold likely to go well under Paul Townend and The Big Dog looking a leading contender after his game Punchestown (3m4f) win from Screaming Colours who ran well subsequently in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.
Besides covering five races at Fairyhouse, the ITV4 cameras will also deliver another four contests at Kempton where TOMORROW'S DREAM can prove over-priced in the Listed Unibet Snowdrop Fillies Stakes.
Cieren Fallon's mount was a progressive type last season when following up a first time out Chepstow win at Goodwood where she beat the subsequent dual Group winner Angel Power.
Tomorrow's Dream was turned out again quite quickly by trainer William Haggas in a Listed event at Haydock next time when she failed to give her running and then a change to front-running tactics didn't work at Longchamp.
However, with a tongue-strap fitted for the first time, the daughter of Oasis Dream returned to form when third to Cloak Of Spirits in the Listed Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket in September (Fooraat fifth) before floundering in heavy ground back at Goodwood on her final start.
A winner on the all-weather at Wolverhampton as a two-year-old and quite possibly best when fresh, a bold bid is anticipated with the tongue strap fitted once again.
Published at 1510 BST on 04/04/21
