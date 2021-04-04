Horse racing tips: Simon Holt previews the action on Easter Monday April 5

Having hit the crossbar twice on Saturday, your correspondent is hoping ESCARIA TEN can provide a change of fortune in a splendidly competitive BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Monday.

For a horse having just his fourth start over fences, the seven-year-old ran an excellent race at last month's Cheltenham Festival where he led over the last in the National Hunt Chase (3m6f) only to be outpaced up the hill by Galvin and Next Destination who were both rated superior to him in that level weights contest. The fourth and fifth, Snow Leopardess and Remastered, both came into that race boasting solid form this season.

That run confirmed Escaria Ten as a really promising staying chaser and it was unfortunate that his previous second to Eklat De Rire at Naas went untested when the latter unseated Rachael Blackmore in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (won by Monkfish) a day later.

However, a line through the Naas third Pencilfulloflead suggests that there is little between Latest Exhibition and the selection who is at least double the price, while the top weight was beaten further by Monkfish last time than in their previous meeting and has yet to run over this sort of trip. Both are now fitted with cheek-pieces for the first time, and they appeal as the class acts in the field.

Further down the weights, there are numerous possibilities with the consistent Agusta Gold likely to go well under Paul Townend and The Big Dog looking a leading contender after his game Punchestown (3m4f) win from Screaming Colours who ran well subsequently in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.