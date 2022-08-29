Tempus will be aimed at QIPCO British Champions Day following his victory in France on Sunday.

A new flag-bearer for Hambleton Racing after the retirement of Group One-winning sprinter Glen Shiel, the Archie Watson-trained Kingman gelding struck in a valuable handicap at Ascot on King George day before landing Group Three spoils at Salisbury. And he backed those efforts up in Deauville, winning the Group Three Prix Quincey under a penalty, again in the hands of Hollie Doyle. Tempus was a 25,000 guineas buy for Hambleton from Juddmonte, and is rapidly proving his worth – so much so that a Group One assignment is on the horizon.