Tellherthename impressive in victory for Ben Pauling at Huntingdon

Ben Pauling was not shy in hiding his praise for Tellherthename who he described as being as ‘class horse with gears galore’ after getting his career back on track in effortless fashion in the Arkle Finance EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The talented five year old left behind his below par effort in the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day behind when outclassing his five rivals back in calmer waters to make it two wins from as many visits to the Cambridgeshire course.

Sent straight into the lead by Kielan Woods the 1/4 favourite, whose previous victory over hurdles came over course and distance in November, barely had to get out of second gear to return to winning ways in the two mile contest to set up a tilt at bigger and better targets.

Although clipping the second last it failed to halt the momentum of the odds-on favourite who continued to draw clear after the final flight before scoring by 14 lengths in the hands of Kielan Woods.

And following the race Pauling hinted Tellherthename will either contest next month’s Betfair Hurdle at Newbury or go straight to the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Pauling said: “We are back on track. We turned a lot of stones to try and find out what happened at Aintree. We found a few little bits and bobs, but nothing that put us out for that long as you could see. I was just keen to get his season back on track before we dwelt on it for too long. The ground there was soft enough, and it is not the good to soft that they have advertised, but he has handled it very well. He is an unbelievably class horse.

“That now gives him his fourth run so he has got the option of the Betfair Hurdle, but the ground would have to be spot on for that otherwise we will go straight to the Supreme with him. I think he is a class horse with gears galore and I sometimes think they are best fresh. They go such a gallop in that race (Supreme) and if you are anything but absolutely ready for the day then you might get flat footed.”

The victory was also a timely one for triumphant owners The Megsons who retired Global Citizen, winner of the 2022 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, earlier in the week.

He added: “It is huge as The Megsons are our biggest supporters by a country mile. We value everyone’s support, but they are our biggest supporter, and they have had an average season. Horses like this matter. Everything thinks that was a procession, but it wasn’t as there was plenty to be learnt today and I’m thrilled to get it out the way. This horse is as good as I have had. I think he is a really good horse as it is effortless for him.”