The National Stud has announced Teddy Grimthorpe as its new Chairman from January 1, 2022. He succeeds Nicholas Wrigley, who has been Chairman since the death of the Duke of Roxburghe in August 2019.

Grimthorpe was appointed as a Member of The Jockey Club in December 2007 and on January 1st 2021 joined its Board of Stewards, succeeding Julia Budd as Deputy Senior Steward. For more than 22 years Grimthorpe served as Racing Manager to the Juddmonte operation, founded by the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, relinquishing the role after Royal Ascot earlier this year. During his time with Juddmonte, Grimthorpe was involved with many of the greatest racehorses of the modern era, headed by the incomparable Frankel and also including the likes of Enable, Kingman, Banks Hill, Rail Link, Special Duty, Workforce, Twice Over, Midday and Oasis Dream. Time Test, a dual Group Two winner for Juddmonte, stands as a stallion at The National Stud. A son of Dubawi and out of Group One winner Passage Of Time, Time Test’s fee has been upped to £15,000 for 2022. He has supplied 11 winners and five black type performers, while fellow National Stud stallion Aclaim has seen his burgeoning stud record feature no less than 28 winners. That pair, along with Advertise, Flag Of Honour and Rajasinghe, have been joined by new recruit Lope Y Fernandez for the 2022 breeding season. The five-time Group One-placed son of Lope De Vega has been introduced at a fee of £8,500 and is standing in partnership with Whitsbury Manor Stud and Nick Bradley Racing.

Prior to his involvement with Juddmonte, Grimthorpe worked for the British Bloodstock Agency (BBA) for more than 20 years. He also sits on the board of York Racecourse, having previously served two terms as its Chairman. Speaking on his appointment as Chairman of The National Stud for a three year period, Teddy Grimthorpe said: “I was a student on the National Stud course in 1976 so we have a long history, as they say. My three most recent predecessors have all made a huge impact on the stud; Ben Sangster, Guy Roxburghe and Nicholas Wrigley, who kindly stepped in as interim chairman after Guy passed away in August 2019. “It is a fantastic time to be taking over the role, with Time Test creating a lot of excitement and interest while Aclaim has had an excellent first year with runners with a whole stack of winners. Hopefully recent recruit Lope Y Fernandez will carry on that momentum. There’s a good reason why Coolmore paid €900,000 for him as a yearling because he’s a really outstanding individual. He’s already been really well received by breeders.