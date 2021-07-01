Roger Teal has confidence in Oxted July Cup bid at Newmarket

Roger Teal insists Oxted has “no room for error” if he is to become the first horse in 62 years to win back-to-back renewals of the Darley July Cup, but admits he is taking plenty of confidence into the highlight of next week’s Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket on Saturday July 10.

No horse since Right Boy back in 1958 and 1959 has managed to land successive renewals of the prestigious Group One sprint, however, although history suggests Oxted has it all to do the Lambourn handler is confident his stable star can change that statistic. Having tasted defeat in his first three outings this year, Oxted ensured he will take plenty of confidence into defending his Darley July Cup crown by returning to winning ways on his first ever start over five furlongs with victory in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Teal said: “He came out of Ascot excellent and I’m very happy with him. We are delighted with him. We will go into the race with plenty of confidence I think. “You always feel pressure as when you have a Group One horse expectations are always high. It is human nature to worry especially when you are trying to bag those Group Ones. “You have to be lucky with the draw and positioning on the track. I know it hasn't been done (winning back-to-back renewals) for a good while but it would be nice if he could do that and he is good enough if everything goes right for us. “He was the first three-year old in 19 years to win the Portland Handicap so hopefully we can put another statistic on the board. “This is a sprint and there is no room for error and I think on paper it is a tougher race than last year, but if this horse is on song it is going to take a good one to be in front of him.”

🏆 July Cup LATEST: Roger Teal



🗣️ "If this horse is on song it is going to take a good one to be in front of him.”@GrahamClark85 catches up with Oxted's trainer as he bids to become the first horse since Right Boy in 1958 & '59 to win back-to-back renewals... pic.twitter.com/TeVTXXv9EM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 1, 2021

Reflecting on last year’s Darley July Cup victory Teal was confident his emerging star had what was required to succeed at the highest level judging by his last piece of work on the gallops. He said: “We knew he was just a frame as a three year old but as the year progressed he progressed. It was such a good performance in the Portland he had to be a Group horse in the making. We picked the July Cup as his main target as it is a top sprint race that has been won by some great horses and thankfully it came good. “Harry (Teal) had ridden him in work five days before and he had just worked amazingly well, and Harry said to me “Don’t worry dad we will win the July Cup”, and I was like keep your feet on the floor. “After that piece of work you thought if there is something faster than this, God Bless them. It was one of those days where everything fell into place. “Unlike at Ascot this year where he was given a good cheer there was unfortunately no crowd for last year’s July Cup to welcome him back but we made our own atmosphere.” Although Oxted failed to get his head in front in any of his first three appearances this year ahead of his triumph at the Royal meeting Teal never lost any faith in his stable star coming good again at the top table. He said: “I had several conversations with the press and said he hasn’t run a dismal race this year as he had run well in defeat so we knew it was still there. “For his run at Newmarket, we hadn’t been back long from Saudi Arabia and we had been a little bit easy on him as he lost a fair bit of weight coming back from Saudi. “It was earlier on in the year than last year and I think he is a horse that comes to himself this time of year. Ryan (Moore) rode him for the first time and he ran to free mid race and he did too much too soon that day. “At York he ran a solid race but he was probably drawn on the wrong side and the ground wasn’t in his favour as it was on the easy side. He is by Mayson and he doesn’t mind the cut but his best form is there to be seen and on top of the ground. “He is a gelding so he has no stud career and we want longevity out of him. There could be another five seasons if we keep him sound.” Integral to the emergence of Oxted has been his blossoming relationship with jockey Cieren Fallon, who has partnered him in seven of his last nine races, four of which have resulted in victory.