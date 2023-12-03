Betfair and the sponsors reacted by cutting Teahupoo to 4/1 from 6/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, a race in which he was third last March, while Sky Bet go 7/2 from 6/1. Sky Bet also eased Impaire Et Passe to 7/1 from 9/2 for Unibet Champion Hurdle, with Constitution Hill into 1/3.

Impaire Et Passe, sent off the 4/5 market leader, had every chance under Paul Townend but was beaten a length after an enthralling tussle on the run-in. There was a further 12 lengths back to Ashroe Diamond in third.

However, Jack Kennedy and the classy six-year-old Teahupoo had other ideas, attracting support beforehand and gamely getting the better of the argument at odds of 85/40.

Gordon Elliott's star lowered the colours of Klassical Dream and at-the-time unbeaten mare Honeysuckle in the prestigious two and a half-mile contest 12 months ago, and was widely expected to have to settle for minor honours this time as he faced last year's top novice hurdler Impaire Et Passe.

A Cheltenham return in March is now top of Elliott’s agenda, with the trainer planning a direct route for Teahupoo this time.

He said: “We knew he was in good nick but obviously Willie’s horse was going to be hard to beat over two and a half miles and we know our lad wants three.

“Jack gave him a wonderful ride and was very clever on him, squeezed him along and said he was going to have one go at him between the last two.

“The horse has got a lot stronger. He’s only a young horse and didn’t do much wrong last year.

“We are going to do things a bit different this year and the plan is to go straight for the Stayers’ Hurdle now. We might have knocked the edge off him in Gowran last year."

Owner Brian Acheson, in whose Robcour colours Teahupoo runs, added: “The key to this horse, like Bob Olinger, is Robbie Power. He takes a lot of the horses during the summer and does a bit of dressage.

“Everything is for the welfare of the horses to get them physically in good condition and mechanically working well.

“Bob Olinger is not going for the Stayers’ as he doesn’t stay three miles, but he might go to Aintree and take on Constitution Hill.”

Kennedy is now the most successful rider in the history of the race, having also won back-to-back renewals with Apple’s Jade in 2017 and 2018.

He said: “I think he’s after improving from last year, he seems a stronger horse. That was very good there and I’m delighted with him.

“He’s a pleasure to ride. Paul (Townend’s) lad looked to be on it a bit and I was kind of pushing him along a bit trying to make him do as much as he could.

“This lad was very good, he was tough and did it well in the end. I enjoy riding this lad. Obviously, he gave me a great day here last year as well, so it’s brilliant for him to back it up again this year.

“Hopefully, it’s onwards and upwards."