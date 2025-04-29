Tawasol provides Jack Mitchell with his 1000th winner

Jack Mitchell brought up his 1000th winner as a jockey courtesy of a smooth success aboard Tawasol at Brighton.

Mitchell had finished runner-up three times since riding winner 999 just over a week ago, including by a short-head, but there were no nervous moments as Tawasol (10/11 favourite) eased to victory in the six furlong maiden on the south coast. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, Tawasol was winning at the fourth attempt having finished second the last twice and Mitchell believes there should be more to come. "Nice performance," he told Sky Sports Racing. "I actually thought I'd pick up the Amo horse [Monsieur Fudge] quite easy at Catterick last time and I think his inexperience and race fitness got the better of him so he had that run under his belt and we were sure the ground was going to suit."

