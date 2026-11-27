Taurus Bay gave Ben Pauling a third win in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury.
The 11/8 favourite, racing in the colours of Harry Redknapp, was given a patient ride by Ben Jones as they went a strong gallop in the early stages of the two and a half-mile Grade 2 contest.
Tutti Quanti was ridden more conservatively than when collared by Captain Teague at Ffos Las, and his chance was hindered by a mistake at the open ditch (eighth), while Favour And Fortune and Catchintsavo were also having their fencing put to the test.
In contrast, Royal Infantry was jumping well at the head of affairs under Harry Skelton, and as most of his rivals dropped away, it was left to the penalised Taurus Bay to give chase to a frontrunner who was still travelling well two out.
The pair jumped the last alongside each other, and though Royal Infantry fought hard, it was Taurus Bay who got the upper hand on the run-in to score by half a length.
Jones and Pauling combined to win the race with The Jukebox Kid in 2024, the trainer having earlier won it with Willoughby Court in 2017.
The winner was left unchanged at 33/1 by Paddy Power for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
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Pauling said: “It is lovely to work with horses as hard as that when they need to be. He didn’t have the run of the race, as he was in a tight pocket. Ben was patient when needed to be today, which was great. The most pleasing thing for me was that without any room, he still jumped well. He got into the roots of a couple down the back, and, turning in, I thought Royal Infantry had it all his own way.
"We all know that the Skelton team are going to be hard to pass, and they weren’t here to make up the numbers, but I was very confident jumping two out, and after the last he was always going to tough it out. Ben said he was great, but that he could travel a little bit better early doors. I think the ground was on the lively side, but hopefully we got away with it. I just hope we get some soft ground soon, as that is when we will see him at his best.
"We definitely won’t go up (in trip). I will come back before I go up. I would love to see some soft ground, over two miles, as that is where I think he will be at his best. There were no punches held there, they went a good gallop. They wouldn’t go much quicker over two miles, and I do think the good two milers stay well. I’m not saying he won’t see three miles out in the future, as I think he will, but we are happy to keep him over two and a half, or drop back to two. The Arkle is an option, but I’m not saying it is the end place we will go.
"The obvious thing, I suppose, would be the Manifesto, and you would take in the Scilly Isles, or you go Wayward Lad, then Arkle. It is lovely to see a horse, the first two times win two Grade Twos.”
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