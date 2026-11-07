Taurus Bay beats Talk To The Man as No Drama This End finishes last in Rising Stars

Ben Pauling's five-year-old, part-owned by Harry Redknapp, was thrown in at the deep end against Talk To The Man and No Drama This End but he knuckled down to get the better of the former who loomed up menacingly before the final fence.

Jockey Ben Jones found a good stride on the 13/2 chance at the last to give him momentum and he was driven out for a pleasing length-and-a-quarter success from Dan Skelton's Talk To The Man (100/30).

No Drama This End (8/11 favourite), who was aiming to take Paul Nicholls level with Martin Pipe for his total career winners, took them along in front but folded tamely and finished last.

Pauling said: "He won his two novice hurdles last season, ran a mighty race in the gloom at Cheltenham and that race left its mark. I wanted him to go to the big occasion and get experience, we always knew he had a lot of ability.

"That was a good race, Ben said he took a blow.

"I was amazed, ours have just needed it getting into a battle. He hasn't had an away day, you wouldn't want to do too much early doors in the season.

"He's a quick horse, whether we go two or two-and-a-half we'll play it by ear."

Jones said: "He has gone below the radar, I've loved him from day dot. I said let's be brave and it happened.

"Very smart. Hopefully he can go onto bigger and better things."