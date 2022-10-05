A Frankel colt out of So Mi Dar became the highest-priced yearling sold in the world this year on a remarkable day two of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

He formed part of another spending spree for Godolphin, Anthony Stroud - bidding on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed's team and standing next to the owner - finally getting the better of underbidder Bill Farish of Lane's End Farm at 2,800,000 guineas. "Obviously he has got a stallion's pedigree, by Frankel out of a very, very good mare by Dubawi from Watership Down's best family. He was the jewel in the crown and is an extremely nice horse," Stroud told www.tattersalls.com "The price was more than I had anticipated, but Sheikh Mohamed was keen for this horse and Watership does a great job. The underbidders were strong opposition – he is an outstanding horse and he will be a very valuable horse if he is a good racehorse."

So Mi Dar won the Musidora and was placed in the Prix de l'Opera during her racing career and is a full sister to Too Darn Hot, who stands at Godolphin's Dalham Hall Stud in a partnership with Watership. Godolphin also went to 1,100,000 guineas for a son of Dubawi out of Urban Fox and 800,000 guineas for a son of Via Condotti out of the same sire and 1.3m for a full-brother to Without Parole (Frankel ex Without You Babe). The Coolmore team, in partnership with White Birch Farm, came out on top in an intense battle for lot 238, a son of Frankel and Sweepstake, the dam of Broome and Point Lonsdale, who made 2,400,000gns. MV Magnier signed for the colt and said: "It is a family we know well, Denis Brosnan is a very good breeder, we have had a lot of luck buying from him in the past, Frankel is doing very well and we had the two brothers before and they are two very good horse, let's hope this one is too!"

Shadwell Estate ended their two-year sale absence on Tuesday and bought about beautifully-bred filly here, paying 1,050,000 guineas for a Kingman half-sister to last weekend's Group One winner Place du Carrousel. Racing manager Angus Gold told www.tattersalls.com: "She had a very timely update, she is a very good filly and obviously won a Group 1 at the weekend. I thought she'd make 700,00gns to 800,000gns going into it yesterday, but watching here but everyone wanted her, so obviously we had to pay a bit more. Sheikha Hissa was very keen to buy her and really liked her the minute she saw her. "We have not discussed training plans yet, we have not made plans for the homebreds yet, that will all come about in the fullness of time. We will have around 45 homebreds to go into training and, along with the few we have bought, there will be the guts of 50 yearlings."