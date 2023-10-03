Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book One: Godolphin lead the way

Their haul included the first million guineas lot, a son of Dubawi and the last of foal of Shastye. He is a half-brother to Japan, Mogul and Secret Gesture.

Anthony Stroud who signed for the colt told www.tattersalls.com: "He is by Dubawi, whom we have huge regard for, and out of an incredible mare.

"She has produced so many great horses, and although he is out of mare who was a bit older he looks incredibly well. We all looked at him, and the boss looked at him and we felt we had to go for it. He is a very good looking, very correct good walking horse and very athletic, he fitted our criteria."

Julian Dollar, general manager of consignors Newsells, obviously had mixed emotions regarding the sale which brought an end to an era for the farm.

"The money does not really matter, but the figure of a million is a nice bookend for the mare," he said. "She was such an amazing mare for Newsells, and for me really... jokingly I have said she kept me in a job for 15 years! But the fact that she produced such a good-looking foal as her last one, he came here and Sheikh Mohammed has bought her for a million, it is really 'nice' for want of a better expression."