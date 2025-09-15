Tattersalls October Sale: Amo Racing to concentrate on quality

Last year the team provided fireworks at Tattersalls where they spent almost 20,000,000 guineas at Book One but recruitment for 2026 is already well under way.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “We’ve already been quite busy. We’ve had the Fasig-Tipton Sale in August where we were quite busy.

"We've had Goffs Doncaster, we’ve had Arqana and yesterday I got back from Keeneland where we were extremely busy. I was there with Kevin (Philippart De Foy) and we bought some horses for the UK, some very well-pedigreed horses for the UK and for Ireland.

"So, we have built quite a big portfolio already pre Goffs and Tatts and we've also bought a huge number of foals last years. We have 14, 15 foals, a lot of Frankel foals, Night Of Thunder foals. We bought a lot of deep pedigrees that are all going to come through as yearlings and none of them are going to the sales, they are all going racing.

“We have some homebred Persian Forces so we have a very big stock as it stands and what we’ll be looking to do in the next two sales at Goffs and Tatts Book One and Book Two is to just really, not to increase too many in number, but increase in deeper pedigrees and compliment what we already have.”