Tattersalls October Book Sale: Coolmore land 2m guineas Frankel colt

"This is a well-bred horse, Frankel is flying and everyone [from the Coolmore team] liked him – and he goes to Ballydoyle."

There was fierce competition from both Godolphin and Juddmonte but when the hammer came down in his favour MV Magnier said: "He is lovely horse and from a very successful stud in Hascombe, which has bred very good horses in the past and are very good breeders.

A Frankel colt became the most expensive lot sold so far at this year's Tattersalls Book 1 Sale when being knocked down to Coolmore for 2,000,000 guineas.

"I am delighted that Godolphin bought him and that Charlie Appleby will train him. He is the image of his father and his grandfather, Charlie loved him and could see that, too."

"I had always put Battaash number one, when the colt got here and did everything right and everything came together, I think he is an absolute belter.

McCartan said: "I have not said it to many people, but I think he is the nicest horse I have ever had anything to do with, I really think that.

Bred and sold by Ballyphilip Stud, the colt was given the highest accolade by the farm's Paul McCartan when he reported that he thought this colt is the best individual that he and his wife Marie has bred.

Of the decision to send his brilliant broodmare Anna Law to the young stallion Blue Point, who is already a Group 1-producing sire, McCartan said: "It was probably an act of lunacy to take such a risk with a mare who is so important to us – I probably should have sent her to a proven horse rather than a first-crop horse.

"But I was there the day Blue Point beat Battaash in the King's Stand. I thought Battaash looked great that day but I saw Blue Point come into the parade ring and I had one look at him and one look at Charlie Appleby and I said, 'We are not going to be winning today!'"

McCartan was keen to thank his team for all the efforts at home and on the sale ground saying: "I want to pay particular thanks to all the people who work for me, everyone knows they are the best team on the sale ground. My head lad at home Denis Lawlor, he never comes to the sale, he does a fantastic job, as did all of them here. It is one of the most enjoyable parts of this for me – that we can all share it, we are all good friends."

Updating on Anna Law's recent coverings, he said: "She has a filly foal by Dark Angel and is in-foal to Frankel. It is a different approach, but he is the best stallion probably of all time, so why not? "She has been an incredible mare to us. She started off a pretty grumpy old girl, but now every time she sees me in the field she knows I always have a fistful of nuts for her so we are the best of friends!"

Sumbe pay 1.1m for stallion prospect

The Ballylinch Stud-bred and consigned Lope De Vega colt out of the Listed winner Bella Estrella (High Chaparral), a daughter of the Grade 2 winner Uncharted Haven, the dam of the Group 3 winner High Heeled and granddam of the 1,000 Guineas (G1) winner Just The Judge, is bought by the Normandy-based stallion farm Sumbe for 1,100,000gns.

The farm's owner Nurlan Bizakov and general manager Tony Fry were bidding from the right stair well and are hoping to have purchased a future stallion prospect for the farm.

"He is a lovely horse, a lovely model, he is by a lovely sire, he is out of a lovely mare and, if he is good enough, he is potential stallion," said Fry.

"That is what we are hoping for. No one needs pat on the back now, that can come in two years' time – if it all works out. We have no plans as yet for this horse, whether he goes to France or elsewhere."

Explaining the decision to try and purchase a stallion as a yearling and before he has raced, Fry added: "It is not easy to buy one [once they are proven] and they are owned by people not keen to sell. And ideally you like to be involved in from day one – to have bred yourself, raced them and then stand them."

Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale continues on Thursday at Park Paddocks and can be watched live at www.tattersalls.com.