The Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old has produced two impressive performances to date and is currently second favourite for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom in June. Having finished a close second after a slow break on debut at Doncaster last season, her next start saw her score by over four lengths to win her maiden at Newmarket over ten furlongs ten days ago.

Jockey, Richard Kingscote who is declared to ride the filly in Wednesday’s contest said: “She’s a nice filly who was impressive at Newmarket. Hopefully we will learn more this week”.

The Jack Channon trained Gather Ye Rosebuds made her winning debut as a three-year-old at Newbury over ten frurlongs last month. This daughter of Zoffany was a 95,000 guineas purchase at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale by the Channon team from Hillwood Stud.

Karl Burke will be hoping his representative Novakai can build on her successful juvenile campaign. Having won her maiden at Doncaster in July, this daughter of Lope De Vega was stepped up to Group company and finished her season with a gallant effort, finishing second in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Tattersalls foal and yearling graduate Sea Of Roses was a winner on her second start when beating the current Musidora favourite, Infinite Cosmos, by a short head last October. This daughter of Sea the Moon was last seen at Group Three level when finishing second in the Prix Penelope at Saint Cloud in April.

The Richard Fahey trained Midnight Mile won her maiden in July last season at Doncaster before victory at Group level in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket. She capped off her season with a fine effort when running on to finish fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf last season at Keeneland.

Aidan O’Brien will send Lambada to post where he hopes the Ballydoyle team can continue their good record in the race. This progressive daughter of Dubawi won her maiden on seasonal debut at Gowran last month despite showing signs of greenness.

John and Thady Gosden who saddled last year’s impressive Musidora winner are represented this year by Soul Sister, a winner on debut at Doncaster in October last year before disappointing at Newbury in the Group 3 Fred Darling last month. The trainer stated the filly didn’t handle the soft conditions and stopped quickly.

Empress Wu, a convincing Lingfield maiden winner in November last year, trained by David Simcock and owned by Kirsten Rausing, completes the field.