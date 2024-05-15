Tattersalls Musidora Stakes analysis

The Tattersalls Musidora has been the most significant Oaks trial in the last three years, but whether the latest running will have the same impact on events at Epsom seems doubtful. The unconsidered Secret Satire stepped up markedly on her form in novices. However, she looks to have run to a level some way below the standard for the race and she wouldn't be sure to relish an extra quarter-mile either.

Secret Satire is one of three runners in the Musidora with an Oaks entry and the other two made the frame. Of those, there was a little encouragement for both Classical Song's and La Pasionaria's Epsom claims, given that they were making their reappearance. Both are daughters of Lope de Vega, with some prospect of staying the classic trip on other elements in their pedigree. However, the runner-up Francophone is the most obvious of the principals to be suited by a mile and a half, but she doesn't hold an Oaks entry.

All eyes beforehand were on Friendly Soul, such a good winner at the Guineas meeting. She again looked in good shape, but failed by a long way to give her running. The Musidora was much more steadily run than the Newmarket race had been, Friendly Soul ended up on her own on the stand rail, not by design, which may not have helped her, but she just didn't run with the same zip. Her rider Kieran Shoemark reported that the filly hung right throughout.