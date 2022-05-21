Native Trail landed the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh but it was a workmanline success.
William Buick was content to take a lead aboard the 2/5 favourite and found racing room to make his challenge two furlongs out.
However he struggled to put the race to bed quickly but was well on top at the finish, scoring by a length-and-three-quarters from the strong-travelling New Energy (40/1) who looked a big threat a furlong out but had to settle for second.
Imperial Fighter (28/1) was third for the Andrew Balding team.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 4/1 from 5/1 for the St James's Palace Stakes and 5/1 from 6s for the Sussex Stakes. Sky Bet are 4s from 5s for the Royal Ascot feature.