Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Native Trail on his way to Craven success
Native Trail on his way to Craven success

Tattersalls Irish Guineas report and replay: Native Trail lands Curragh Classic

By David Ord
15:29 · SAT May 21, 2022

Native Trail landed the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh but it was a workmanline success.

William Buick was content to take a lead aboard the 2/5 favourite and found racing room to make his challenge two furlongs out.

However he struggled to put the race to bed quickly but was well on top at the finish, scoring by a length-and-three-quarters from the strong-travelling New Energy (40/1) who looked a big threat a furlong out but had to settle for second.

Imperial Fighter (28/1) was third for the Andrew Balding team.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 4/1 from 5/1 for the St James's Palace Stakes and 5/1 from 6s for the Sussex Stakes. Sky Bet are 4s from 5s for the Royal Ascot feature.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING