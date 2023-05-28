Tahiyra showed all her class by going one better than at Newmarket in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The Dermot Weld-trained Siyouni filly, a brilliant winner of the Moyglare last season, was narrowly beaten by Mawj in testing ground on her seasonal return in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas but duly stepped forward to claim Classic glory under Chris Hayes. It wasn't all plain sailing for Hayes on the red-hot 2/5 market leader, the rider having to wait for a run briefly halfway down the straight, but once in the clear Tahiyra kicked into gear and comfortably went past old rival Meditate (100/30) to score by a length and a half. Third went to Comhra who ran a huge race at 150/1, with the winner's stable companion Tarawa (12/1) taking fourth under Billy Lee.

It gave her trainer and rider back-to-back victories in the fillies' Classic after Homeless Songs’ triumph 12 months ago and she could now head for Royal Ascot and a rematch with Newmarket conqueror Mawj, with Paddy Power and Betfair making her a 7/4 chance for the Coronation Stakes. Weld said: “She was in a pocket, but when you have a very good horse they have the pace to get out of that pocket. I was always comfortable. “The plan was to hold onto her and ride her for speed. My only concern was whether she would let herself down on the quick ground. They have done a good job here."

He added: “She is a very talented filly. My only concern was the draw to be quite honest with you, in case it was a very slow pace and she got locked away. “Everything went according to plan. We had a good discussion, but everything went according to plan. “It was very satisfying. I said before Newmarket I needed another two weeks, ideally, and that’s what cost her the race at Newmarket – it just came a little bit soon in the season for her. But she progressed well since Newmarket and the warm weather was a huge help. “We will look at the Coronation now as a possibility, depending on how she comes out of the race.”

Tahiyra wins at the Curragh