Dermot Weld is set to be double-handed in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, having won the race with Homeless Songs last year.
He could field Tahiyra, a second in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and Tarawa, second in a Group Three on her return to action.
“We’ll make a decision about Tahiyra in the next day or two, but she’s most likely to run,” said Weld. “It’s just like any other horse, you just want to check all the parameters out and if we’re happy with everything when the time comes, she runs. And right now, she’s most likely to run.
“The same applies with Tarawa. A decision will be made on her, if not tomorrow, then on Thursday. but she’s quite a possibility to run as well. We’re very happy with both fillies”
Speaking later at Gowran Park, the master of Rosewell House confirmed Tahiyra galloped on Tuesday morning: “She did and I’m very happy with her. The final decision will be made on Friday for both fillies.
“At the moment both fillies are likely to run, Tahiyra and Tarawa will both run, that’s most likely, but I’ve got to say the final decision will be made on Friday. I’m very happy with both.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org