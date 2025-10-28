Tattersalls Horses In training Sales: Wathnan buy Gladius

The son of Night Thunder is rated 116p by Timeform and finished fourth in the Strensall Stakes and third in the Darley Stakes on his final two runs for his previous owners, Qatar BS, China Horse Club and David Howden.

He is to stay with trainer Andrew Balding as Richard Brown, the winning bidder and racing manager to Wathnan, told www.tattersalls.com.

"We have followed this horse through the year with interest, and we have Damysus, who we hold in high regard and we thought this horse ran very well in behind him in the Group 3 Darley Stakes. It is a form line we know about. Gladius will go back to Andrew and we will target the Qatar Derby with him. He is what we are looking for - he is a progressive, still unexposed, colt who can go to Qatar and then go on to be an international horse for us as well," he said.

"It is what Olly Tait set out to do for Wathnan, and the brief we have been given – he is just the horse who fits that brief. He is rated 106p off six starts, he can climb again, and the plan will be to go Andrew and to give Wathnan a big day at some stage."