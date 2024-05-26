Tattersalls Gold Cup report and reaction: White Birch beats Auguste Rodin in fine style

The dashing grey White Birch shone through the Curragh gloom as he stormed to victory over Auguste Rodin in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup.

John Murphy's Ulysses colt had twice seen the back of the dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin last season but has improved considerably as a four-year-old this term, having already won the Group 3 Alleged Stakes and Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes over the same course and distance earlier in the spring. Ridden by Colin Keane once more, the well-backed 15/8 shot sat towards the rear of the field as Hans Andersen and Elegant Man helped force the early gallop, closely followed by Mashhoor and Lumiere Rock. In behind, Ryan Moore and 11/10 favourite Auguste Rodin were also moving stylishly and quickly made up ground on the turn into the straight. The market leader loomed up to hit the front passing the two-furlong pole but all the while Keane was cutting an equally confident figure on White Birch and his mount responded to the call when asked to go and win his race a furlong from the finish. Auguste Rodin - on another recovery mission having disappointed at Meydan earlier in the year - stayed on strongly to pull eight lengths clear of Crypto Force (40/1) in third, but the day belonged to White Birch who had three lengths in hand over his old foe and was subsequently cut to 8/1 from 20/1 for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. Betfair and Paddy Power make him 7s (from 25s) for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

