White Birch and Colin Keane land the Tattersalls Gold Cup
White Birch and Colin Keane land the Tattersalls Gold Cup

Tattersalls Gold Cup report and reaction: White Birch beats Auguste Rodin in fine style

By Sporting Life
17:13 · SUN May 26, 2024

The dashing grey White Birch shone through the Curragh gloom as he stormed to victory over Auguste Rodin in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup.

John Murphy's Ulysses colt had twice seen the back of the dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin last season but has improved considerably as a four-year-old this term, having already won the Group 3 Alleged Stakes and Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes over the same course and distance earlier in the spring.

Ridden by Colin Keane once more, the well-backed 15/8 shot sat towards the rear of the field as Hans Andersen and Elegant Man helped force the early gallop, closely followed by Mashhoor and Lumiere Rock.

In behind, Ryan Moore and 11/10 favourite Auguste Rodin were also moving stylishly and quickly made up ground on the turn into the straight.

The market leader loomed up to hit the front passing the two-furlong pole but all the while Keane was cutting an equally confident figure on White Birch and his mount responded to the call when asked to go and win his race a furlong from the finish.

Auguste Rodin - on another recovery mission having disappointed at Meydan earlier in the year - stayed on strongly to pull eight lengths clear of Crypto Force (40/1) in third, but the day belonged to White Birch who had three lengths in hand over his old foe and was subsequently cut to 8/1 from 20/1 for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Betfair and Paddy Power make him 7s (from 25s) for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“That couldn’t have gone better. We got behind the two we wanted to be behind (early),” said Keane.

“Ryan (Moore, on Auguste Rodin) brought us as far as we could then we just quickened up well. He cantered into it. He has plenty of pace but would have no bother going a bit further.

“He has matured massively from three to four.”

George Murphy, assistant to his father, said: “We’ve been waiting a long time for one as good as him. He’s a bit more chilled out this year and has progressed from race to race.

“People thought last year when he was a bit slow away from the gates a few times and he was coming from off the pace that he was more of a stayer, but he’s getting to show what he can do now.

“He’s got form on very quick ground as well, so he seems to handle them all. Colin was very good on him, as he always is, and gave him a super ride. He’s a master of his trade.

“We’ll enjoy today and make a plan from here.”

Rodin run leaves O'Brien satisfied

Aidan O’Brien, meanwhile, took plenty of positives from the run of Auguste Rodin and was also quick to praise winning connections.

“I thought he ran very well. The ground went against him and he got into a little bit of a speed wobble coming down off the hill and it took a little bit of time to get back in his rhythm. Obviously John’s horse picked him up well, but we were very happy,” he said.

“He still went out on his shield today and the next time we’ll be ready. We were thinking of the Prince of Wales’s next, but we’ll see what the lads want to do.

“I’m delighted for John and his son George."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

