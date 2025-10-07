Tattersalls Book One latest: Godolphin secure top lot

Godolphin got the better of a tussle with Amo for Lot 90, a Sea The Stars colt out of Crystal Zvezda.
The regally-bred chestnut is from the family of Crystal Ocean and Hillstar and bidding was swift, when the hammer came down it was Sheikh Mohammed’s team who won the day.
He was their eighth purchase of the session so far, a haul that also included a 1,000,000 guineas Blue Point half-brother to San Donato and a New Bay half-brother to Bayside Boy and Forest Ranger.
And they were soon back into the fray, securing a Too Darn Hot out of Dane Street for 1m.
Earlier Amo beat Coolmore to Lot 15, a Frankel colt out of Aljazzi making him a full-brother to Partying, who Kia Joorabchian’s paid 4.4m for at last year’s sale. The hammer came down at 3.6m. His dam won the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot during her racing career with Marco Botti.
"The boys loved him, we could not let him go, we want to keep the family tight and see how the family works out – obviously if he becomes a good horse, he is going to be a stallion. He probably goes to Freemason." Joorabchian told www.tattersalls.com.
"Obviously, we like the filly, though she has not run yet. This is a different project – if she does not run she still has a huge residual value as a broodmare, and we have five stallions; if he does not, then it is a different kettle of fish. We paid more than expecting, then we are up against Coolmore and it is five [partners] against one. It is an early strike!"
