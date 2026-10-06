Tattersalls Book One latest: Godolphin land 1.8m Frankel colt

Godolphin are leading the way on the opening day of Book One of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.
Sheikh Mohammed’s team passed the seven-figure barrier four times during Tuesday's opening exchanges including going to 3.8million for Lot 87, a Wootton Bassett colt out of Loch Lein.
They saw off Coolmore after a sustained duel and Anthony Stroud told www.tattersalls.com of the purchase: "He is an extremely nice horse, an outstanding horse, by Wootton Bassett and there are not so many to come from him now. This colt is from a wonderful farm that has bred countless good horses and the whole team liked him."
They earlier paid 1.8million guineas for Lot 27, a colt by Frankel out of Get Ahead. The dam is a half-sister to Chaldean and was placed in the Group One Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh during her racing career for Clive Cox as well as winning the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes at Haydock Park.
Kia Joorabchian of Amo Racing was under-bidder and Stroud told Tattersalls: "I thought it was a beautiful colt of our principal really likes him. Showcasing is a good broodmare sire and Frankel, he is what he is a fantastic stallion. This colt is just a great mover and a very nice horse. I think it's great and fantastic that Sheikh Mohammed is here. It is a testament to his involvement in the sport and his support for British and Irish racing and breeding."
It was 1.3m for a Ghaiyyath colt out of Maria Christina while Lot 40, a Blue Point filly from the family of Cassandra Go, Halfway To Heaven, Magical and Rhododendron, was knocked down to Stroud for 1.1m.
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