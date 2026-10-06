Tattersalls Book One latest: Godolphin land 1.8m Frankel colt

Godolphin are leading the way on the opening day of Book One of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Sheikh Mohammed’s team passed the seven-figure barrier four times during Tuesday's opening exchanges including going to 3.8million for Lot 87, a Wootton Bassett colt out of Loch Lein. They saw off Coolmore after a sustained duel and Anthony Stroud told www.tattersalls.com of the purchase: "He is an extremely nice horse, an outstanding horse, by Wootton Bassett and there are not so many to come from him now. This colt is from a wonderful farm that has bred countless good horses and the whole team liked him."

Lot 27 - The 1.8m son of Frankel (photo courtesy of Tattersalls)