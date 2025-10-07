Tattersalls Book One latest: Godolphin in action again

Fresh from being the biggest spenders on the opening day of Tattersalls Book One, Godolphin were quickly back in action on Wednesday morning.

Having secured ten yearlings for a combined 9.3m guineas on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed’s team saw off all-comers for Lot 197. A Fittocks Stud-consigned son of Frankel, the colt is a half-brother to Ottoman Fleet, a prolific winner for the Moulton Paddocks team, his new owners having to go to 2.2m to secure him. Two lots later they parted with 800,000 for a Wootton Basset filly who is a half-sister to Facteur Cheval. Coolmore made their first seven-figure purchase of the week at lunchtime, stretching to 1.3m for Lot 281, a Dubawi colt out of Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe.

LIVE: Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 2025

Tuesday review Godolphin got the better of a tussle with Amo for Lot 90, a Sea The Stars colt out of Crystal Zvezda. The regally-bred chestnut is from the family of Crystal Ocean and Hillstar and bidding was swift, when the hammer came down it was Sheikh Mohammed’s team who won the day. He was their eighth purchase of the session so far, a haul that also included a 1,000,000 guineas Blue Point half-brother to San Donato and a New Bay half-brother to Bayside Boy and Forest Ranger. "He is by Sea The Stars and from a great Rothschild family that goes well with sire. This colt is majestic the way he moves and walks, he is a lovely horse. He stood out for us and is the one we really wanted," winning bidder Anthony Stroud told www.tattersalls.com. "You have to pay for the ones you really want, and he was that horse. You always have to pay more than you want!" And they were soon back into the fray, securing a Too Darn Hot out of Dane Street for 1,000,000 guineas.

Kia Joorabchian - struck early blow (Photo courtesy of Tattersalls)