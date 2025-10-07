Tattersalls Book One latest: Amo swoop for 3.6m Frankel colt

Amo Racing made an early splash on the opening day of the Tattersalls Book One sale by paying 3.6m guineas for Lot 15.
He was a Frankel colt out of Aljazzi making him a full-brother to Partying, who Kia Joorabchian’s paid 4.4m for at last year’s sale, making her the top lot across the three days.
His dam won the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot during her racing career with Marco Botti.
Godolphin were also active in the early exchanges with Sheikh Mohammed in attendance, parting with 700,000 guineas for a New Bay half-brother to Bayside Boy and Forest Ranger and 400,000 for a Frankel half-sister to Derby runner-up Madhmoon.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.