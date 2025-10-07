Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Kia Joorabchian - struck early blow (Photo courtesy of Tattersalls)
Kia Joorabchian - struck early blow (Photo courtesy of Tattersalls)

Tattersalls Book One latest: Amo swoop for 3.6m Frankel colt

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue October 07, 2025 · 13 min ago

Amo Racing made an early splash on the opening day of the Tattersalls Book One sale by paying 3.6m guineas for Lot 15.

He was a Frankel colt out of Aljazzi making him a full-brother to Partying, who Kia Joorabchian’s paid 4.4m for at last year’s sale, making her the top lot across the three days.

His dam won the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot during her racing career with Marco Botti.

Godolphin were also active in the early exchanges with Sheikh Mohammed in attendance, parting with 700,000 guineas for a New Bay half-brother to Bayside Boy and Forest Ranger and 400,000 for a Frankel half-sister to Derby runner-up Madhmoon.

LIVE: Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 2025

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING