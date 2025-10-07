Tattersalls Book One latest: Amo swoop for 3.6m Frankel colt

He was a Frankel colt out of Aljazzi making him a full-brother to Partying, who Kia Joorabchian’s paid 4.4m for at last year’s sale, making her the top lot across the three days.

His dam won the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot during her racing career with Marco Botti.

Godolphin were also active in the early exchanges with Sheikh Mohammed in attendance, parting with 700,000 guineas for a New Bay half-brother to Bayside Boy and Forest Ranger and 400,000 for a Frankel half-sister to Derby runner-up Madhmoon.