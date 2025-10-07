Tattersalls Book One latest: Amo beat Coolmore to Wootton Bassett colt

Amo Racing continue to make a splash at Tattersalls Book One and they got the better of Coolmore to land Lot 247, a Wootton Bassett half-brother to Crypto Force, a horse they know very well, for 2.2million guineas.
Consignor Brian McConnon of Marlhill House Stud said: "Coming to the ring we were hopeful, all the right people were on her, but until the hammer falls you never know. But to get a seven-figure sale is always very special; it is beyond our wildest dreams."
Amo also won the battle (with MV Magnier) for Lot 275, a Night Of Thunder colt consigned by Lynn Lodge Stud for 1.7m guineas. He is the second highest-priced yearling by the Darley sire to sell at auction.
"He is a fantastic-looking horse, great strength and movement, the full-sister can run, she is in the Fillies' Mile on Saturday," Ben McElroy, part of the buying team for Amo, told Tattersalls. "He is outstanding.
"Night Of Thunder started at the bottom and has worked his way up, he has proved it year in and year out and goes from strength to strength, he is getting to that elite level."
Fresh from being the biggest spenders on the opening day, Godolphin were back in action on Wednesday morning.
Having secured ten yearlings for a combined 9.3m guineas on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed’s team saw off all-comers for Lot 197.
A Fittocks Stud-consigned son of Frankel, the colt is a half-brother to Ottoman Fleet, a prolific winner for the Moulton Paddocks team, his new owners having to go to 2.2m to secure him.
Two lots later they parted with 800,000 for a Wootton Basset filly who is a half-sister to Facteur Cheval.
Coolmore made their first seven-figure purchase of the week at lunchtime, stretching to 1.3m for Lot 281, a Dubawi colt out of Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe.
"He is a lovely horse, Lady Bowthorpe was a very good race mare, it is a great result for Emma Banks who is a very nice lady, so well done to her," MV Magnier told Tattersalls.
"Dubawi is still going very well, and we have retired Delacroix this year – he is a complete outcross for us, and he is probably one of the most important horses we have retired for a good while. If this lad is any good, he will be the same."
MV Magnier also signed for a No Nay Never colt out of Millisle, the Cheveley Park Stakes winner, at 1.7m guineas (Lot 266). The half-brother to winning Frankel filly Alfareqa (trained by Owen Burrows) was consigned by Watership Down Stud.
Simon Marsh, general manager of Watership Down, told Tattersalls: "To get all the stars to align is very difficult, but he this is a lovely horse, and he was on a lot of lists. It is a wonderful price, but now we need him to be a good racehorse."
Of the choice of No Nay Never as a sire, he said, "I felt that MiIlisle being a Cheveley Park winner, we needed to keep the speed. He has had an exceptional year, and this colt was an exceptional horse. She has got a Siyouni colt foal, and we would love to get a filly out of the mare now."
Of his purchase, Magnier said: "No Nay Never is having another great year with the likes of Charles Darwin, who’s very good, and True Love. The mare was very good.
"Blackbeard is having a good sale, and there’s plenty of good word for the Little Big Bear foals. The best ones by Blackbeard that we have will be going to Ballydoyle. We bought the Blackbeard half-brother to Arizona Blaze earlier today. He is a very good horse. Flash always spoke very highly of him."
Karl & Kelly Burke were also among the big spenders on Wednesday afternoon, the Spiggot Lodge team going to 800,000 guineas to secure the Wootton Bassett half-brother to Ghaiyyath, himself a promising sire for Darley.
The pair's dam, Nightime, has also produced Grade 1 winner in America Zhukova, and the Group-placed Knight To King.
Tuesday review
Godolphin got the better of a tussle with Amo for Lot 90, a Sea The Stars colt out of Crystal Zvezda.
The regally-bred chestnut is from the family of Crystal Ocean and Hillstar and bidding was swift, when the hammer came down it was Sheikh Mohammed’s team who won the day.
He was their eighth purchase of the session so far, a haul that also included a 1,000,000 guineas Blue Point half-brother to San Donato and a New Bay half-brother to Bayside Boy and Forest Ranger.
"He is by Sea The Stars and from a great Rothschild family that goes well with sire. This colt is majestic the way he moves and walks, he is a lovely horse. He stood out for us and is the one we really wanted," winning bidder Anthony Stroud told www.tattersalls.com.
"You have to pay for the ones you really want, and he was that horse. You always have to pay more than you want!"
And they were soon back into the fray, securing a Too Darn Hot out of Dane Street for 1,000,000 guineas.
Earlier Amo beat Coolmore to Lot 15, a Frankel colt out of Aljazzi making him a full-brother to Partying, who Kia Joorabchian’s paid 4.4m for at last year’s sale. The hammer came down at 3.6m. His dam won the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot during her racing career with Marco Botti.
"The boys loved him, we could not let him go, we want to keep the family tight and see how the family works out – obviously if he becomes a good horse, he is going to be a stallion. He probably goes to Freemason." Joorabchian told www.tattersalls.com.
"Obviously, we like the filly, though she has not run yet. This is a different project – if she does not run she still has a huge residual value as a broodmare, and we have five stallions; if he does not, then it is a different kettle of fish. We paid more than expecting, then we are up against Coolmore and it is five [partners] against one. It is an early strike!"
Juddmonte also paid 1,000 guineas for a Night Of Thunder colt from the family of Park Express, New Approach and Was.
Purchaser Simon Mockridge said: "He is just a super horse, a lovely horse and that is what you have to pay, it is very expensive in there [the sale ring]. He is a very good mover, easy going, and showed well all week. It is an amazing family, it is a wonderful page, and the stallion has been fantastic this year. We are delighted to buy him; he looks a fast horse."
