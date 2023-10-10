Tattersalls Book 2: Dubawi filly tops day one

Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale got off to a strong start with a Dubawi filly topping proceedings at 725,000 guineas.
Godolphin Strike for Lodge Park Stud’s Dubawi Filly at 725,000 Guineas
The top price on the opening day of Book 2 of the October Yearling Sale came early in the day when Lodge Park Stud’s DUBAWI filly from the family of their great racemare and producer PARK EXPRESS sold for 725,000 guineas to Godolphin. The sale represented the second highest priced filly ever sold at Book 2.
Bloodstock agent Anthony Stroud, buying on behalf of Godolphin, saw off the persistent effort of agent Richard Knight who made much of the early running, and a determined late play by Lordship Stud’s Trevor Harris to secure the beautifully bred filly, who was catalogued as a wildcard following her withdrawal from Book 1.
Breeder Damian Burns of Lodge Park explained the circumstances that forced a change of plan:
"She got on the lorry and our best guess is that her headcollar got caught and she cut her jaw. This happened as they were going down the driveway! She came off the lorry and went back to her stable, she was fine but had the laceration on her jaw. The Friday before Book 1 we got in touch with Tattersalls and said, 'Look we think this filly will be ok."
Of this filly as an individual Burns said: "She is quite a typical Dubawi, but with a bit more action than some which she gets from her damline, that bit of quality. She vetted very well - the family does tend to vet well; I don't know why - those hidden genetics you can't see!
"The family has been very good to us, we have Park Bloom, Stellar Glow and a Dark Angel four-year-old filly called Express Way who won her sole start."
Successful purchaser Anthony Stroud said: "She’s a very nice filly out of a Galileo mare, she moved very well and has a good outlook. Obviously she’s by Dubawi, who’s an unbelievable stallion. She’s bred on a good cross and comes from a very good farm, so we’re very lucky to receive her. She compares very favourably with the stock on offer at Book 1, she’s a lovely filly. She’s very classy.
"They did very well to get her here this week, there’s a scar under her jaw but the vets have clearly done a very good job. She’s behaved incredibly well, especially considering she’s been through a lot."
The beautifully bred filly’s dam PARK BLOOM is a GALILEO own-sister to Oaks winner WAS out of ALLURING PARK, also the dam of Derby third AMHRAN NA BHFIANN and Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner DOUGLAS MACARTHUR, Listed winner JANOOD and the record setting filly AL NAAMAH, who sold for a world record 5,000,000 guineas as a yearling. ALLURING PARK is a daughter of Lodge Park Stud’s foundation mare PARK EXPRESS, the dam of dual European Champion and Derby winner NEW APPROACH.
Hascombe & Valiant Stud’s Too Darn Hot Colt to Stroud for 350,000 Guineas
Hascombe & Valiant Stud was rewarded last week with its decision to sell its draft of yearling colts achieving the Book 1 top price of 2,000,000 guineas with the FRANKEL colt out of BIZZARIA, and the farm enjoyed another excellent result this morning with the TOO DARN HOT colt out of Group 3 winning NATHANIEL mare PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE who was knocked down to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock's Anthony Stroud for 350,000 guineas.
The mare is a daughter of the Listed winner MISS PINKERTON and a granddaughter of REBECCA SHARP, winner of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes and placed second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. It is the extended family of the 2015 European Champion three-year-old colt GOLDEN HORN.
James Frank, Hascombe's stud manager, said: "He has always been a free-moving individual. He was born on the farm, raised nicely and done well, the last three weeks he has really flourished. When he came here he showed himself well and he deserved that price. He has done what we thought he should do."
Reflecting on the Book 1 and Book 2 sale so far he said: "You prep these horses and you think they are going to make some money, and when they make such an amount of money then the hard work is rewarded. We have come to the sales before and horses have not sold to what we thought they should, and this year we managed to sell everything in Book 1 and everything so far in Book 2. Hopefully we keep this going!"
TOO DARN HOT has enjoyed a stellar start to his stud career with four Group winners amongst his first crop including the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes winner FALLEN ANGEL.
Carmel Stud’s Showcasing Filly to McElroy & Stonestreet for 325,000 Guineas
Carmel Stud’s Peter & Michelle Morgan were celebrating when their SHOWCASING filly out of the mare SO BRAVE was knocked down to Ben McElroy for 325,000 guineas, the highest price the farm has achieved for a filly in the Tattersalls sale ring.
"She has been the busiest horse we have ever brought to the sales in terms of showing, she has had so many vets, and everyone said she is beautiful," said Michelle Morgan. "We knew we had a lovely filly and she sold well. Hopefully she’ll go on and be a nice advert for the stud."
The filly is out of the KYLLACHY mare SO BRAVE, whose first foal is the winning HAVANA GREY filly QUEEN’S GUARD who races for Clipper Logistics. The Michael Bell trained filly was the highest priced filly at Book 3 of last year’s October Yearling Sale where she was purchased by Joe Foley for 125,000 guineas.
Morgan continued: "She won but did not get blacktype for us ahead of this sale, but she was declared for the Lowther Stakes and was a non-runner because of the ground. Hopefully, the pair of them can go on and do great things next year."
Buyer Ben McElroy, who purchased dual Royal Ascot winner CAMPANELLE at the October Yearling Sale for Barbara Banke’s Stonestreet Stables, commented: "She has been bought for Stonestreet and goes to the training facility in Florida. We will assess her through the winter and spring and make a decision on a trainer in February or March. She looks a real Royal Ascot type. Her sister is a two-year-old winner, we have bought a couple of Showcasings before for Barbara and they have all shown a lot of ability. This filly hopefully will be the same!"
Corduff Stud’s Pinatubo Filly to Casse for 325,000 Guineas
The progeny of first season sire PINATUBO have been popular throughout the yearlings sales season and that trend continued with the sale of Corduff Stud’s half-sister to the Listed winners PLATINUM STAR and TIFOSA for 325,000 guineas to American agent Justin Casse, with the filly set to join Joseph O’Brien.
The filly is out of the ACCLAMATION mare TOQUETTE, a half-sister to the Group 1 Prix Morny winner ARCANO and granddaughter of the Irish 1,000 Guineas third TARWIYA.
"We bred her, we bred her mother and bought Tariysha," reported the farm's David Egan. "Pinatubo is a beautiful horse, and I give him a big shout. He is a good-looking Shamardal, as is Blue Point - hopefully Pinatubo will do as well as him."
Of his thoughts coming to the sale, Egan said: "It is easy to like them at home, but it becomes less relevant the closer you get to the gavel. We really like this filly, we like the physical and she goes to Joseph, which is a great shout. We still have the mare as well as three sisters to Toquette."
The SHAMARDAL stallion PINATUBO was a brilliant racehorse, winning the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh by nine lengths before going on to claim the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes in an undefeated two-year-old campaign. As a three-year-old he won the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat.
