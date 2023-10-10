Tattersalls Book 2: Dubawi filly tops day one

Lot 552A: Dubawi (IRE) / Park Bloom (IRE)

Godolphin Strike for Lodge Park Stud’s Dubawi Filly at 725,000 Guineas

The top price on the opening day of Book 2 of the October Yearling Sale came early in the day when Lodge Park Stud’s DUBAWI filly from the family of their great racemare and producer PARK EXPRESS sold for 725,000 guineas to Godolphin. The sale represented the second highest priced filly ever sold at Book 2.

Bloodstock agent Anthony Stroud, buying on behalf of Godolphin, saw off the persistent effort of agent Richard Knight who made much of the early running, and a determined late play by Lordship Stud’s Trevor Harris to secure the beautifully bred filly, who was catalogued as a wildcard following her withdrawal from Book 1.

Breeder Damian Burns of Lodge Park explained the circumstances that forced a change of plan:

"She got on the lorry and our best guess is that her headcollar got caught and she cut her jaw. This happened as they were going down the driveway! She came off the lorry and went back to her stable, she was fine but had the laceration on her jaw. The Friday before Book 1 we got in touch with Tattersalls and said, 'Look we think this filly will be ok."

Of this filly as an individual Burns said: "She is quite a typical Dubawi, but with a bit more action than some which she gets from her damline, that bit of quality. She vetted very well - the family does tend to vet well; I don't know why - those hidden genetics you can't see!

"The family has been very good to us, we have Park Bloom, Stellar Glow and a Dark Angel four-year-old filly called Express Way who won her sole start."

Successful purchaser Anthony Stroud said: "She’s a very nice filly out of a Galileo mare, she moved very well and has a good outlook. Obviously she’s by Dubawi, who’s an unbelievable stallion. She’s bred on a good cross and comes from a very good farm, so we’re very lucky to receive her. She compares very favourably with the stock on offer at Book 1, she’s a lovely filly. She’s very classy.

"They did very well to get her here this week, there’s a scar under her jaw but the vets have clearly done a very good job. She’s behaved incredibly well, especially considering she’s been through a lot."

The beautifully bred filly’s dam PARK BLOOM is a GALILEO own-sister to Oaks winner WAS out of ALLURING PARK, also the dam of Derby third AMHRAN NA BHFIANN and Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner DOUGLAS MACARTHUR, Listed winner JANOOD and the record setting filly AL NAAMAH, who sold for a world record 5,000,000 guineas as a yearling. ALLURING PARK is a daughter of Lodge Park Stud’s foundation mare PARK EXPRESS, the dam of dual European Champion and Derby winner NEW APPROACH.

Lot 578: Too Darn Hot (GB) / Precious Ramotswe (GB)

Hascombe & Valiant Stud’s Too Darn Hot Colt to Stroud for 350,000 Guineas

Hascombe & Valiant Stud was rewarded last week with its decision to sell its draft of yearling colts achieving the Book 1 top price of 2,000,000 guineas with the FRANKEL colt out of BIZZARIA, and the farm enjoyed another excellent result this morning with the TOO DARN HOT colt out of Group 3 winning NATHANIEL mare PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE who was knocked down to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock's Anthony Stroud for 350,000 guineas.

The mare is a daughter of the Listed winner MISS PINKERTON and a granddaughter of REBECCA SHARP, winner of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes and placed second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. It is the extended family of the 2015 European Champion three-year-old colt GOLDEN HORN.

James Frank, Hascombe's stud manager, said: "He has always been a free-moving individual. He was born on the farm, raised nicely and done well, the last three weeks he has really flourished. When he came here he showed himself well and he deserved that price. He has done what we thought he should do."

Reflecting on the Book 1 and Book 2 sale so far he said: "You prep these horses and you think they are going to make some money, and when they make such an amount of money then the hard work is rewarded. We have come to the sales before and horses have not sold to what we thought they should, and this year we managed to sell everything in Book 1 and everything so far in Book 2. Hopefully we keep this going!"

TOO DARN HOT has enjoyed a stellar start to his stud career with four Group winners amongst his first crop including the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes winner FALLEN ANGEL.