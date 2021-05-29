Chester Saturday review: Robert Tart makes dream return

The 28-year-old recorded Group-race success back in 2017, partnering Cunco to win the Sandown Classic Trial while Black Princess was a winning ride in the Lancashire Oaks the same year.

However, Tart stepped away from the sport at the end of that campaign due to mental health issues, working in a pre-training yard in the interim, before stepping back into the weighing room.

Teaming up with the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Uber Cool in the Mental Health UK Handicap, Tart delivered his mount with a perfectly-timed challenge down the middle of the track, with the 14-1 chance shooting past his rivals to win be a comfortable two and a quarter lengths.

Uber Cool himself had been off the track for 959 days and was having his first outing since finishing down the field in the Cesarewitch in October 2018.