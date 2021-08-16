The Aga Khan-owned mare produced a brilliant performance under Colin Keane to win the Longines-sponsored Turf at Keeneland last year, but her trainer feels the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up would appreciate at least some ease in the ground in California – something that might not be forthcoming.

Weld – who confirmed Keane would be reunited with the daughter of Shamardal – said: “She’s a very brave filly, she’s very tough and genuine. She gives 110 per cent every time she runs. So obviously she came back from Paris and was tired for a week.

“I let her have a nice easy time and freshened her up. I took my time getting her back and I’m very happy with her work over the past week. I think she’s come right back, her weight is good, her blood picture is good and she’s all set to go.

“The main concern I have will be the ground, I appreciate that she handled what we would call good to firm ground in Kentucky, but they had rain you must remember earlier that week. I actually thought the turf track from what I heard and the reports I got was that is was just really nice ground, just on the quick side of good is what we would have called it.

“I’m well aware what we face is going to be a lot quicker and it is a concern – our good to firm or firm ground, I don’t think that is quite as firm as what I expect to find in Del Mar to be quite honest.”