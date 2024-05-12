Tamfana team eager for Prix de Diane test

Though lamenting Tamfana’s troubled passage at a crucial moment, connections were still delighted with the ability she showed and now have another Classic in mind in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

Despite covering that extra ground, Tamafana flew home to clock the fastest final two furlongs and fall short by just a length when fourth in a tightly-bunched finish.

In a field of 16, Menuisier’s filly was held up at the rear and found her path blocked when trying to mount a challenge three furlongs from home, forcing Spencer to switch out wide to find some room.

The latter horse was well-backed at 9/2 in the 1000 Guineas, but Tamfana was somewhat overlooked as a 33/1 shot under Jamie Spencer when the two met again on the Rowley Mile.

She then became a Group Three-winning juvenile when taking the Prix Miesque at Chantilly on her final start last year and began the current term in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville, where she gave Godolphin’s Romantic Style and Christopher Head’s Ramatuelle a run for their money when beaten only a length in third.

The filly, who is by the late Soldier Hollow, made an instant impression as a two-year-old when narrowly beaten on debut before going on to record a nine-and-a-half-length victory at Kempton on her second outing.

Eamonn O’Connor, managing director of owners Quantum Leap Racing, said: “David and I had a conversation as we were still in two minds about whether to go to France, but he thought the filly was good enough to win the English Guineas and I don’t think he was wrong.

“We had a tremendous day, the members had the best day of racing most of them have ever had. We didn’t win but it felt like we did, there was some mixed emotion afterwards about what could have been, but it’s churlish to take anything away from the winner of a race like that and start going on about your own hard luck.

“We didn’t win, but in truth we did come home thinking we had the best filly. David has never lacked faith in her, on the day she arrived she didn’t look like a €20,000 horse, that’s for certain.

“He genuinely wasn’t surprised by the run, a little bit gutted, I guess, that he didn’t get his Classic winner but not at all surprised that she ran so well.”

Of the French Oaks target, which will mean a step up to a mile and two and a half furlongs, O’Connor added: “We’ve had this plan in mind over the winter, that it would be her main target. Whatever she did then (at Newmarket), we expect her to step up for the trip that the Diane offers, so that’s where we will go.

“We’re pretty confident she’ll stay at least that, most of the horses that Quantum Leap Racing buy are horses with a staying pedigree. It will be a great day out, I know that from previous experience, we’ll enjoy it and we’re looking forward to the season beyond.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.