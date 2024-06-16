Tamfana only third as Sparkling Plenty claims Prix de Diane

As Tamfana’s challenge faltered late in the day Sparkling Plenty was just beginning to hit top gear and she had enough up her sleeve to register a narrow success and a first Classic for her handler.

That duo were still in with a shout of Classic honours as the field entered the straight and started to dash for home but Patrice Cottier’s Sparkling Plenty was catching the eye in the hands of Tony Piccone as the daughter of Kingman burst onto the scene from her position towards the rear

Carlos Laffon-Parias’ Halfday led the field along with Oisin Murphy not far away from the pace, eager not to suffer a repeat of Tamfana’s luckless 1000 Guineas run aboard Menuisier’s star filly.

"She ran her heart out!" ❤️ An emotional @DavidMenuisier reflects on Tamfana's third-placed finish in the Prix de Diane... pic.twitter.com/n4TZpEFAPd

“I think she showed more kick over a mile than she did here and I may have got this one wrong (stepping up in trip) but we can correct that later on.”

“They are hard to get (these good horses) and she ran her heart out. She had every chance and she has done the hard work at the front there. I’m proud because she did what she could, but obviously disappointed as well because she looked like the winner.

“I have joy and sadness running through me, but I’m very proud,” said Menuisier.

For Sussex-based Frenchman Menuisier it was a case of mixed emotions after watching his talented daughter of Soldier Hollow come close to big-race success for the second time this season.

“It’s fantastic and I was thinking I have a good chance but the race went like a dream,” the winning jockey Piccone told Sky Sports Racing.

Karl Burke continues good run

Karl Burke was on the board at Chantilly on Sunday when Arabie surged to a taking success in the Prix du Bois.

The son of Dandy Man was second at Thirsk on debut but soon got off the mark on his second start at York last month.

Now stepped up to Group Three level, he follows in the footsteps of Royal Ascot bound Ramatuelle and Andre Fabre’s Belbek who have won this for the past two seasons.

Always in a handy position in the hands of Jim Crowley, Arabie was soon fighting things out with French hope Daylight at the head of proceedings and after kicking clear of the market leader, had plenty in reserve to run out a handy winner.

“It went smoothly and I rode him at York last time and he took a step forward,” said Crowley, who was banned in the UK on Sunday, but with it being a Group One day in France was able to scoop a valuable race overseas.

“He’s a lovely stamp of an individual and he was always doing just enough in front. He got there quite easily and he then sort of just found himself in front and just doing enough.

“He’s a lovely type of horse and hopefully he will keep progressing.”

Elsewhere on the French Oaks day card, Jean-Claude Rouget’s Delius maintained his unbeaten record with a stylish victory in the Group Three Prix du Lys Longines.

The Coolmore-owned son of Frankel holds entries for both the Grand Prix de Paris and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and his rider Christophe Soumillon was impressed with his mount.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “I didn’t have a nice draw but Jean-Bernard (Roth, assistant to Rouget) asked me to give him a nice run in the middle of the pack depending on the pace.

“He jumped well out of the gates and I had to find my position after 700 metres in the race and once he was settled into the race he was really relaxed.

“He was a bit unbalanced in the last turn and when I asked him to come on the bridle he was still a bit green and is a very immature horse.

“The way he quickened was quite amazing and I think he has everything under his belt to get a Group One win soon I’m sure.

“The Grand Prix de Paris could be good depending on how he returns home, but for me he deserves to go there, he is a very nice horse. He’s tall and very good mentally, he was still a bit green today but I think he has a brilliant future in front of him.”