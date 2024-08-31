Tamfana impresses in Atalanta triumph | Full report & free video replay

Admittedly down in class, she was also dropping half a mile in trip from her last outing when she finished fourth in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris over 12 furlongs.

While she was head and shoulders above her rivals on form having finished a one-length fourth in the 1000 Guineas and third in the Prix de Diane, she did have to prove she had the speed back over a mile.

The result never looked in much doubt, with Murphy holding on to her for as long as possible, cruising up to the leader Spiritual before quickening away impressively.

A step back up in class will now follow for the 13/8 favourite, who beat Doha by two and three-quarter lengths.

“I’m absolutely delighted and she has done it with style, which was what we were expecting to see really, despite the fact she has had a break,” said Menuisier.

“She was in need of the run and without being cheeky, that is how she should have won the race, the form was there.

“We were confident but you want things to go the right way. As you can see, she has a nick on her hind leg there and things like this could stop a horse in a race and that is why you always hope for a dream run. That’s pretty much what happened.

“It was important to win today and there was a fair amount of pressure. When you run at Group One level, anything can happen and you are hopeful. Today hopeful wasn’t enough – but it is good pressure. It was an important stepping stone to the autumn.

“She is entered in the Sun Chariot and the Prix de l’Opera the next day, so we will have the choice, we won’t make the call right now. She is also entered in the QEII.

“She’s versatile and she is not ground dependent – you can run on good, quick, heavy, all-weather, but we haven’t tried dirt!”