Answer a few questions and you could win a fantastic prize
Take our Sporting Life app survey and win two racing tickets or a Timeform subscription

By Sporting Life
17:04 · THU June 22, 2023

We'd love to know more about how you use the Sporting Life app.

Answer the following questions and you'll be helping us develop the services offered by our app and understand how we can meet your needs more effectively.

This should take around 5-10 minutes to complete, and we are very appreciative of you taking the time out today.

As a thank you, all respondents will be placed into a prize draw, where our lucky winner will have the choice of either two tickets to a race meeting of your choice in 2023, a six months Race Passes form subscription, or £100 to spend on premium tips, courtesy of our partners at timeform.com.

Simply leave your contact details at the end if you wish to enter.

CLICK HERE TO ANSWER OUR SURVEY

