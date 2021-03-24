Aintree tips: Topham Handicap Chase preview and recommended bet

There’s a quality look to this year’s Randox Topham Handicap Chase with the big eyecatcher being Lostintranslation who will top the weights if taking up his engagement at Aintree on April 9.

He enjoyed his finest moment as a novice at this meeting when winning well from Topofthegame in the 2019 Mildmay after which he resumed with a win at Carlisle before taking Betfair Chase glory at Haydock early last season.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride since then but mainly downhill, unfortunately, this time around and he was pulled-up as a 40/1 shot in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, having showed a lot more of his former self when third to Al Boum Photo in the previous year’s renewal of the big one at the Festival.

The handicapper is cutting some slack (down to 162 from a peak 173) and the Tizzards won the Topham in 2017 and 2018 with Ultragold, but there’s a fair case Lostintranslation was over-rated in the first place and he’s too much of a leap of faith now, even at 33/1.

Farclas looks to lead the charge for Ireland, though it’s worth noting Cadmium’s win in 2019 was the first time an Irish horse had taken top spot in the Topham since Cregg House in 2005.

It was also kindly pointed out to me on social media (@davidjohnsonTF) that the handicapping system may well be less kind to Irish chasers in general, certainly compared to the hurdlers, and that was reflected again in the results in the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival.

Farclas and The Shunter were clearly the exception in that regard, however, and although inevitably nudged up again in the weights after finding only the plotted-up, bonus-securing winner too good in the Festival Plate, Farclas did come over three lengths clear of the British-based pair who were third and fourth, despite clipping heels and losing a bit of traction at a key moment.

He’s 10/1 in a place and will no doubt shorten up once confirmed but he’s not absolutely certain to line up here yet and on balance I’d want a bit more juice in that price about a horse yet to sample the Aintree experience.

Willie Mullins has four interesting contenders but unsurprisingly they haven’t been missed in the market either.

Livelovelaugh must be one of the unluckiest horses around having not won a race since January 18. He’s run several massive races in defeat since then and did hit the front quite deep into the Grand National in 2019, before stamina became an issue and he ended up finishing 11th.

Presumably this race was on his radar last spring after another fine effort when eighth to Simply The Betts (having been hampered) in the Plate, and he’s looked on great terms with himself since the turn of the year in 2021 as well. He's not easily overlooked at 12/1.