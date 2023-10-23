Tahirya retired after finishing third in QEII

Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Tahiyra has been retired following her third-placed finish in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Trained by Dermot Weld, the daughter of Siyouni struck at the highest level at two before returning at three to become one of the leading milers of her generation. Although denied by Mawj in the 1000 Guineas at the start of the year, she gained Classic compensation when securing the Irish equivalent and then gained further top-level success by winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. She returned from a summer break to pick up another Group One at Leopardstown in September, producing a dazzling display in the Matron Stakes, and brought the curtain down on her career with a brave third behind Big Rock on British Champions Day. Tahiyra will now join her owner the Aga Khan’s broodmare band for the next stage of her career.