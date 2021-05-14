York Friday review: Spanish Mission lands Yorkshire Cup

Buck up for Cup Mission Spanish Mission proved too strong for his rivals in the Matchbook Yorkshire Cup Stakes. 6/5 favourite Sir Ron Priestley took over at the head of affairs with two furlongs to run but he was soon in trouble as the winner made his move under William Buick. The 11/2 winner quickly went past his rival and it was left to Santiago (9/4) to try and wrestle the prize from him. It was never on the cards as the five-year-old stayed on strongly to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 10/1 from 25s for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Sky Bet are 10s from 20s.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Buick said: "It was a great performance. He won the Doncaster Cup last year in great style and it was similar conditions today. He doesn't have many blips in his career and they've only been when the ground's bad or he's been unfortunate. "He travelled smoothly today and over this trip he has that turn of foot, that tactical pace which is great to have in a stayer. The jockey started his career with winning trainer Andrew Balding and he added: "The Balding family have been a huge part of my life and I'm glad to say they still are. I love riding for Andrew and he helps me out and supports me." Balding’s wife, Anna Lisa, said: “We’re absolutely delighted, it’s wonderful for the owners and Andy, who looks after him, they couldn’t go to Saudi so it’s great they’re here today. Ascot’s obviously the plan, the Gold Cup. “William was very impressed with him, what a lovely horse to have on the yard. He’s in great form (after Saudi), he loves it, he loves to get some air miles I’d say! Dubai just didn’t work, it was the second time he’d run a bad race in Dubai. He’s got some pace too, hasn’t he? We’re just so pleased.”

Sir Ron Priestley (centre) disappoints at York

Mark Johnston said of Sir Ron Priestley: “He went to the front like he was cantering and had them all at it, and for whatever reason didn’t get home. We know he’s won over a mile and six (furlongs) before, so we know he stays – he stayed the trip as a three-year-old, never mind now. “Why he should fail to get home today, I don’t know. There doesn’t appear to be anything wrong with him, but we’ll see. Nayef Road (finished last of five) was also a bit out of character. For all it was maybe a bit sharp for him, it was still out of character to be under pressure so quickly. “Maybe they’ve gone an awful lot faster than we all thought. It will be interesting to see how the time comes out.”

Walker star swoops for glory Primo Bacio came from last-to-first to run out an impressive winner of a slowly-run Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes. William Buick set steady early fractions up front aboard Creative Flair (5/1) and going to the furlong pole the pair were still in front. However the 14/1 winner produced a smart turn of foot to sweep past her rival and hit the line hard, winning by three lengths and continuing the fine run of the Ed Walker team. 10/11 favourite Snow Lantern pulled hard through the early stages and proved to be one-paced in third. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 10/1 from 25s for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sky Bet are 7s from the same price for the Royal Ascot feature.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Walker said: “She just had to relax to get the trip – that was going to be the key with her. She was a bit keen an a bit fresh at Newbury and got stopped dead in her tracks. Who knows how close she’d have got? She got properly stopped at a key point of a race. “It was discussed afterwards whether we should supplement her for the Guineas, but it was never really an option in my mind “She improved so much through the winter and was working the house down, hence we ran a 79-rated filly in a Group Three. “She’s got a great turn of foot and picked up very well today. The Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot will be next.”

Primo Bacio sweeps clear at York

Winning rider Andrea Atzeni said: "She travelled so beautifully through the race. She ran well in the Fred Darling last time where she got bumped at a crucial stage but finished off nicely. "She was going up to a mile for the first time here and the key was to get her relaxed which she did. I followed Snow Lantern through as I thought she was the one to beat but when she was gone I got a nice lead from William's filly to the furlong pole. "When I pulled her out she quickened quite smartly. It's great for Ed, his horses are flying, and the owners who are both here."

Taking win for Nymphadora Nymphadora looked a filly to follow with a clear-cut victory in the Langleys Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes. Sixth on debut at Newmarket, she took a big step forward here, staying on strongly under Jason Watson to win the Listed contest, going away, by a length-and-a-quarter. Canonized came through for second, without threatening to land a blow to the Balding-trained winner, with 7/2 favourite Crazyland back in third.

Nymphadora wins at York

Watson said: “She showed ability on her first run and that day she kind of jumped slow and ended up leading the race. She’s come on plenty for that today, she travelled like a real star. “She got to the front and was looking around her, obviously still a bit green with it being her second run. It wouldn’t surprise me if she did a stay a bit further, there’s obviously a bit more in the tank. She’s obviously shown she can do it over five (furlongs) today, she’s not short of speed. “Maybe with a bit more time she can go over six, it’ll be interesting to see what she can do – she gave me a really nice feel.” Balding’s wife, Anna Lisa, added: “She’s always shown plenty at home, at Newmarket she showed her pace and she’s built on that today.”

Pride delivers for Doyle Surrey Pride ran out a game winner of the Matchbook 'Best Value' Exchange Handicap. James Doyle took the 5/1 chance to the front at the furlong pole and he knuckled down well when the late challenges arrived. Irish Admiral loomed up to be a big threat but his run flattened out, leaving Makram to claim the forecast spot a length-and-a-quarter adrift of the winner. Doyle said: "It looked competitive beforehand and rode that way as well. The horse is very versatile in terms of trip and ground and it was a good performance. He has a thoroughly likeable attitude and stuck to his guns well."

Surrey Pride runs out a game winner

Boardman too strong for rivls Boardman (7/2 favourite) followed-up his recent Haydock success when running away with the Jigsaw Sports Branding Handicap. Tim Easterby's charge had a five-pound penalty for his last victory but shrugged it off, bursting clear approaching the final furlong. The race was over from that point, Danielsflyer finishing second but three-and-a-half lengths adrift of the winner. "I rode him at Redcar two runs ago and he had no finishing kick whatsoever but he's obviously come to himself since," said winning rider David Allan. "He took off when I asked him to and I half think he might he a horse you could bring back to six furlongs on soft ground, he was travelling that strongly. Maybe the Ayr Gold Cup at the end of the year might be a race for him."

Boardman is away and clear at York

Flyer too fast for rivals Bedford Flyer (6/1) secured top honours in the Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap, getting the better of Nomadic Empire by a length under Lewis Edmunds. Trainer Les Eyre said: “He’s quick. We’ll go back and have a look (at the programme book), we’ve no particular plans. We have dreams, but we’ll keep them in the cupboard for the time being! “He’s an easy horse to train. I’d love to claim a bit of credit for him, but really he does it all himself. I think if you try to mess around with him, drop him in or do this that and the other, it doesn’t work. It’s a matter of get him out, hands down and he does the rest.”