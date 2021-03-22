Tom Taaffe: Trainer retires after 27 years

Taaffe, who saddled Kicking King to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2005 and two King George VI Chases in 2004 and 2005, feels the time is right for him change direction. He will, however, remain in the thoroughbred industry.

“In life you make decisions and I’ve probably been thinking about it for a year or two – it’s just the right time now,” said the County Kildare handler.

“It’s all part of a programme and this is the time now that I need to just move on. I’m involved in sales, breeding and a few other things.”