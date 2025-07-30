Sussex Stakes: Pat Jupp with Timeform reaction

“You have just witnessed a felony! For jockey Gary Stevens has just stolen a $1m horse race! And we’ve got it on videotape!!”

This is how commentator Tom Durkin described the 1994 Breeders’ Cup Distaff win of One Dreamer, who caused a 471/10 shock under a fine front-running ride [watch the YouTube video below to hear the finest of calls].

Times may have changed in some ways since then (video tapes have long since been consigned to a small corner of your local charity shop), but jockeys are still occasionally guilty of trusting their judgement of positioning, as opposed to pace, and Wednesday’s Sussex Stakes is the latest high-profile example, when 150/1 shot Qirat became the longest priced winner of a Group 1 in Britain and Ireland.

Clearly, such calls about pace made in real time are not necessarily the easiest to judge, particularly in high-pressure situations like stallion-making Group 1 races, and Sean Levey did have Rosallion positioned slightly more forward than has become the norm for him - usually patiently ridden to make use of his turn of foot.

The time analysis confirms the visual impression, though, that those in the second wave of a disjointed race had too much ground to make up, a sectional uplift of 11lb for the runner-up in relation to the winner hammering home the point.