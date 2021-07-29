Horse racing insight: Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy on winning the Sussex Stakes

Oisin Murphy reflects on winning the Sussex Stakes on Alcohol Free and provides the lowdown on his rides at Goodwood on Thursday and Friday.

Sussex Stakes delight on star filly What a thrill it was to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes on Alcohol Free. Last year nothing went right for Kameko in this race so to land it for the Andrew Balding team 12 months later was very special. I have to say a huge thank you to them – for all the hard work they’ve done with the filly. She can be quite a handful – as people who have seen my Instagram feed will know - but she’s a special character. Everyone at Park House Stables plays their part and I hope they have a wonderful party on Wednesday night – but are in work on time in the morning!

It was a difficult race for us in terms of tactics. I knew James Doyle was going to make it on Century Dream and that Tillsit would want to sit in his slipstream. I didn’t think we’d get the better of such a big horse in the battle for that spot so I was happy to go back and trust I’d be able to get the run to slip into the race. It thankfully worked out. She’s a very, very good filly and we’ll go where the races are now. We know she loves some cut in the ground – as a lot of the No Nay Nevers do, and she’s a perfect athlete. It was great to win a Group One for owner Jeff Smith too. He was at the track on Wednesday and has been a tremendous supporter of horse racing for a very long time.

THURSDAY RIDES – GOODWOOD BELLOCCIO – 3.00

It would be nice if he bounced back to form. It’s a very competitive race, but he’s a pretty straightforward horse and he seems in good order. David Menuisier is having a great time of things, he’s a super trainer, so let’s see what this horse can do. ROBASTA – 4.10

He’s a bonny horse. It was nice to see him win at Ascot, he was very tough and found loads for pressure. I’m not sure about the ground, but he’s a son of Mehmas, who went on all different types of going himself. This horse has raced primarily on the all-weather and fast ground so far.

SHOUTOUT – 4.45

We don’t know much about her. Her dam Lady Dragon loved slow ground, but she’s by Havana Gold and they tend to prefer faster going. I really like Andrew Balding’s filly Wilderness Girl, who I rode first-time-out at Newmarket. She’s a daughter of No Nay Never and I think she’ll love the ground. She could take a bit of beating. ISLE OF LISMORE – 5.20

I don’t know much about this horse, I’ve not ridden him before. It’s nice to pick up the ride for Robert Cowell and hopefully he’ll give me a good spin in another competitive race.

FRIDAY RIDES – GOODWOOD WITHHOLD – 1.50

I thought he ran brilliantly at Newbury, he was slightly unlucky getting held up late on. Roger Charlton is a very good trainer and he tries to put me on winners, so hopefully this horse will go well. TACTICAL – 2.25

He has been running well and seems fine on all sorts of ground. I know this fella like the back of my hand, so hopefully he’ll go well. William Haggas’ horse Baaeed has the best form and looks like he’s improving, but Tactical is tough and hardy. He’s freshened up well from his last run and putting on her Majesty’s colours is always a great privilege. RHOSCOLYN – 3.00

He ran very well at Pontefract and has the got right sort of profile, he’s a tough handicapper. It’s a hard race, though, everyone knows how difficult it is to win here.

DRAGON SYMBOL – 3.35

We’re drawn away from Battaash which isn’t ideal, but there is pace around us with Good Effort and Ornate. I know it’s not been long, but he had a little freshen up after the July Cup. I’m looking forward to coming back to five furlongs with him, his sectionals at Newmarket were very fast. I really respect Battaash, he’s obviously a champion, but Dragon Symbol will hopefully give him something to think about if he’s at his best. PASSION AND GLORY – 4.10

A little bit of ease in the ground will be ideal for him. He’s improving and I thought his last run was very good. We haven’t seen the best of him yet and he’s a brilliant ride to get back on. I’m really looking forward to him. SIR HENRY COTTON – 4.45

He’s had three runs and he seems to be getting better with every start. It’s hard to know how fair his handicap mark, but hopefully he’ll give a good account. SCAMPI – 5.20