Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy on winning the Sussex Stakes

Oisin Murphy reacts to Alcohol Free's win in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and ahead to his remaining Wednesday ride.

Sussex Stakes delight on star filly What a thrill it was to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes on Alcohol Free. Last year nothing went right for Kameko in this race so to land it for the Andrew Balding team 12 months later was very special. I have to say a huge thank you to them – for all the hard work they’ve done with the filly. She can be quite a handful – as people who have seen my Instagram feed will know - but she’s a special character. Everyone at Park House Stables plays their part and I hope they have a wonderful party on Wednesday night – but are in work on time in the morning!

It was a difficult race for us in terms of tactics. I knew James Doyle was going to make it on Century Dream and that Tillsit would want to sit in his slipstream. I didn’t think we’d get the better of such a big horse in the battle for that spot so I was happy to go back and trust I’d be able to get the run to slip into the race. It thankfully worked out. She’s a very, very good filly and we’ll go where the races are now. We know she loves some cut in the ground – as a lot of the No Nay Nevers do, and she’s a perfect athlete. It was great to win a Group One for owner Jeff Smith too. He was at the track on Wednesday and has been a tremendous supporter of horse racing for a very long time.

