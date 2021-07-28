Sporting Life
Don't miss Oisin Murphy's latest Sporting Life column
Don't miss Oisin Murphy's latest Sporting Life column

Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy on winning the Sussex Stakes

By Oisin Murphy
16:50 · WED July 28, 2021

Oisin Murphy reacts to Alcohol Free's win in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and ahead to his remaining Wednesday ride.

Sussex Stakes delight on star filly

What a thrill it was to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes on Alcohol Free.

Last year nothing went right for Kameko in this race so to land it for the Andrew Balding team 12 months later was very special.

I have to say a huge thank you to them – for all the hard work they’ve done with the filly. She can be quite a handful – as people who have seen my Instagram feed will know - but she’s a special character.

Everyone at Park House Stables plays their part and I hope they have a wonderful party on Wednesday night – but are in work on time in the morning!

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

It was a difficult race for us in terms of tactics.

I knew James Doyle was going to make it on Century Dream and that Tillsit would want to sit in his slipstream. I didn’t think we’d get the better of such a big horse in the battle for that spot so I was happy to go back and trust I’d be able to get the run to slip into the race. It thankfully worked out.

She’s a very, very good filly and we’ll go where the races are now. We know she loves some cut in the ground – as a lot of the No Nay Nevers do, and she’s a perfect athlete.

It was great to win a Group One for owner Jeff Smith too. He was at the track on Wednesday and has been a tremendous supporter of horse racing for a very long time.

This is what winning the Sussex Stakes meant on Alcohol Free
This is what winning the Sussex Stakes meant on Alcohol Free

Rest of Wednesday rides

DESERT DOCTOR - 5.20

He’s been a very tough horse. He went to Dubai and has been freshened up since then. This has been the plan for quite a while and the handicapper has given him a chance, he’s 2 lb below his last winning mark. It’s a very competitive race, we know these are hard to win, but hopefully he’ll give a good account. Fox Champion is the top weight, I’ve won a Group 2 on him and he’s found his level again now. He probably deserves to be considered one of the horses to beat.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

