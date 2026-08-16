Survie wins the Christophe Clement Stakes at Saratoga for trainer George Boughey

Surive produced a dominant display in the Grade 1 Christophe Clement Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.

A Grade 2 winner at the track on her US debut earlier this month, Survie's victory has earned her an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland. The early fractions were slow in the mile and a half contest with both Survie and Ancient Egypt, under David Egan, held up at the rear of the field. The tempo picked up as the field rounded the bend into the straight with the runners fanning out across the track. Survie was widest of all but showed a remarkable turn of foot to win by three quarters of a length for jockey Manny Franco. Ancient Egypt, the race favourite, was beaten two and a half lengths into fourth.

Wow! Survie shows great speed to go from last to first in the Grade 1 Christophe Clement Turf Stakes for @gbougheyracing 👏 pic.twitter.com/fRlHEw2HqM — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 15, 2026