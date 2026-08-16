Survie wins the Christophe Clement Stakes at Saratoga for trainer George Boughey

Surive produced a dominant display in the Grade 1 Christophe Clement Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.
A Grade 2 winner at the track on her US debut earlier this month, Survie's victory has earned her an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland.
The early fractions were slow in the mile and a half contest with both Survie and Ancient Egypt, under David Egan, held up at the rear of the field.
The tempo picked up as the field rounded the bend into the straight with the runners fanning out across the track. Survie was widest of all but showed a remarkable turn of foot to win by three quarters of a length for jockey Manny Franco.
Ancient Egypt, the race favourite, was beaten two and a half lengths into fourth.
“She was great, wasn't she?” said George Boughey, who was watching from the Arqana Yearling Sale in France.
"She had to be very good from where she was with the slow splits. She's been training for this race and it [the Glens Falls] was the perfect lead-up race into it. She showed possibly an even better turn-of-foot today,” he told thoroughbreddailynews.com.
“For everyone back at the stable in the UK, this is a massive milestone for us. We've been lucky enough to have two Group 1 winners for Coolmore now and to get the support of Michael and Doreen Tabor with a filly that was already a Group 2 winner in Europe is just a credit to everyone that is working very hard to produce these results.”
When asked about the possibility of returning to Keeneland in the autumn for the Breeders' Cup, Boughey left little room for doubt, replying, “Yes. Very much so.
"The plan was always to run her twice and then bring her home and prepare her for Keeneland. I'd like to get her back and give her an easy time for a little bit–she doesn't take a huge amount of training–and then ship her out with the normal horses for the Breeders' Cup. I think she'll fly home Wednesday or Thursday this week.”
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