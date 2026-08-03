Survie provided George Boughey with first winner in America and has Breeders' Cup aim

George Boughey notched another landmark success on Sunday when Survie provided the Newmarket handler with his first winner in America.

Survie joined Boughey in the winter after changing hands for 1,900,000 guineas and made a winning start for her new handler in a conditions race at Lingfield in January before taking third in the Neom Cup behind Royal Champion in Saudi Arabia in February. She's had a mixed campaign since but got her head in front again in the Grade 2 Glen Falls Stakes at Saratoga under jockey Flavien Prat. Stepping back up to a mile and a half, Survie was settled in the pack by Prat who produced the five-year-old in the straight and she responded with a strong challenge to win by a length and three quarters to justify favouritism. “He gave her a lovely ride,” Boughey told www.nyra.com/saratoga/. “We were always going to be asked for that turn-of-foot with how slowly they went. There was a moment where I thought we might have been covered up on the fence without being able to get a run, but he found a beautiful path, and he had an equal partner. She showed a proper turn-of-foot today.”

A first ever North American winner for @gbougheyracing overnight!



Survie was delivered beautifully by Flavien Prat to strike in the G2 Glen Falls Stakes... pic.twitter.com/AGSIbNngIn — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 3, 2026