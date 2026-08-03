Survie provided George Boughey with first winner in America and has Breeders' Cup aim

George Boughey notched another landmark success on Sunday when Survie provided the Newmarket handler with his first winner in America.
Survie joined Boughey in the winter after changing hands for 1,900,000 guineas and made a winning start for her new handler in a conditions race at Lingfield in January before taking third in the Neom Cup behind Royal Champion in Saudi Arabia in February.
She's had a mixed campaign since but got her head in front again in the Grade 2 Glen Falls Stakes at Saratoga under jockey Flavien Prat.
Stepping back up to a mile and a half, Survie was settled in the pack by Prat who produced the five-year-old in the straight and she responded with a strong challenge to win by a length and three quarters to justify favouritism.
“He gave her a lovely ride,” Boughey told www.nyra.com/saratoga/.
“We were always going to be asked for that turn-of-foot with how slowly they went. There was a moment where I thought we might have been covered up on the fence without being able to get a run, but he found a beautiful path, and he had an equal partner. She showed a proper turn-of-foot today.”
Prat, who was recording successive winners in the race, was impressed with Survie's finishing burst, saying: "I had a great trip.
"She broke okay. It sounded like she could be anxious in the gate. She was good, so she jumped well, and I was able to get myself in the race and I saved ground most of the way. I mean, I tipped her out and I’d be curious to see how fast she went home, but she really sprinted.”
Boughey revealed that Survie is scheduled to be back on the track in the next couple of weeks with the Grade 1 $750,000 Christophe Clement Turf on August 15 at Saratoga the objective.
“She’s run back quickly before," he continued. "She won for us back in January and ran well two weeks later in Saudi Arabia.
"She shipped over in the two weeks and ran very well out there. Obviously, we’ll see how she comes out of the race, but she was bought to be a Group or a Grade 1 winner and it’s nice to make her a Grade 2 winner [in America] today.”
The Christophe Clement Turf serves as a “Win and You’re In” for the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf in October at Keeneland, and Boughey said that meeting is a major goal.
“It was important to get a lead-up run into her before running her in a Grade 1 in the States,” he said. “The Breeders’ Cup is always in the back of our minds, especially being owned by Mr. and Mrs. Tabor, who are big supporters of the Breeders’ Cup. That’s the ultimate goal for her.”
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