Old Park Star has been awarded a Timeform rating of 153p (from 142p) following his 18-length win in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main at Haydock on Saturday, placing him 5 lb clear of Talk The Talk at the head of the novice hurdle division.

Old Park Star is now deservedly favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and is rated only 1 lb lower than Kopek des Bordes was prior to his victory in last year's renewal.

Kopek des Bordes brought the highest pre-race rating into a Supreme Novices' Hurdle since Altior in 2016. Altior, who like Old Park Star was trained by Nicky Henderson, was rated 155p prior to his victory in the Festival opener. Old Park Star wouldn't have to improve much to claim a typical edition of the Supreme as the mean winning Timeform performance rating across the last ten years stands at 158. He has already achieved a higher rating than Slade Steel (150) did for his victory in the Supreme two years ago.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Timeform's lead jump analyst Dan Barber said: "Nicky Henderson's success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle dates back to River Ceiriog in 1986, but of his five winners of the opening race at the Festival it's his three most recent ones that seem the most relevant when it comes to the claims of his outstanding-looking novice Old Park Star, who blew away that Rossington Main field. "He had Altior in 2016, Shishkin in 2020 and Constitution Hill in 2022. Altior arrived at Cheltenham with a figure of 155p, Shishkin was 150P and Constitution Hill 148P. Old Park Star's 153p, therefore, puts him second on that list and suggests fairly strongly that, in an ordinary year - and it does look one at the moment - his level of form already would be good enough to have him right there and perhaps win a Supreme. "He's currently the top-rated horse in the novice hurdle division with Timeform and has bolted ahead of Talk The Talk (148p), Skylight Hustle (146p) and No Drama This End (142P). "The substance matches the style so far as Old Park Star is concerned and we may well be looking at Nicky Henderson's latest winner of the Supreme and his fourth since 2016. There's very little in his performance, demeanour, character or jumping to suggest this horse isn't a very good novice who will continue to take all the beating."

Timeform's Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main report A race that the Henderson yard has dominated in recent years, Old Park Star their fourth winner since 2019 and, whilst none of the other trio managed to follow up in the Supreme - Jonbon was runner-up to Constitution Hill in 2022 - Old Park Star must have first-rate prospects of doing just that as he further enhanced his burgeoning reputation in highly impressive fashion, the time also comparing well to the handicap over the same distance that preceded this race. Old Park Star continues to create a first-rate impression, kicking aside another fine prospect in Hurricane Pat in wildly impressive fashion and, whilst acknowledging the Dublin Racing Festival has still to take place, it was surprising that 5/2 was still available for the Supreme the day after, especially given how the ante-post markets are these days; dictated, jumped accurately, kicked on approaching 3 out, quickened further clear between last 2, impressive; he's got all the qualities associated with a horse you'd want on your side in the Supreme, a polished jumper with bags of speed, a seemingly equable temperament and already proven at the course, highly doubtful the best of him has yet to be seen and the only unknown at the minute being how he'd cope with really testing ground.

Timeform's highest-rated novice hurdlers in Britain and Ireland 153p Old Park Star

148p Talk The Talk

146p Skylight Hustle

142P No Drama This End

142 I'll Sort That

142 Love Me Tender