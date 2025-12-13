Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup report: Glengouly springs surprise

Glengouly provided Faye Bramley with the biggest success of her training career to date when springing a 33/1 surprise in the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup.

Racing from seven pounds out of the handicap and under a positive ride form Sean Bowen, the nine-year-old led a well-stacked field turning for home and was to stay there. Vincenzo was the first to go in pursuit but was never closer than the length-and-a-half that separated them at the line with Jagwar running well in third despite a series of slow jumps. Glengouly was winning his first race since Thurles in 2022 while Bramley was saddling her first Cheltenham winner.

Bramley said: “I just can’t believe it. I’m gobsmacked. He is a star and I’m speechless. I couldn’t be any happier where he had him and the speed he was going. I know the horse inside, and out, and I could just tell he was loving it. “I can’t believe I’m here, never mind having a winner. I’ve worked for AP (McCoy) for about eight years helping his daughter showjumping, and then with pre-training and things. I got a little bit bored of pre-training and I just wanted to give training a go. He said do what you want, if you want to go and train, go and train. “Sean is class, what more can I say. I get really nervous watching them, but I wasn’t nervous watching that then as he was loving it. He was pinging the fences. He is in the best form I’ve ever had him in and I was confident he would run well, but it was such a big ask. For me to do this is great. “We just mapped it out as he is quite hard to train. As he is older I thought I would train him a little bit harder and he came to life so we took it from there. I always ask AP as he knows the jump calendar like the back of his hand and I always ask him for advice and he always says aim high.”

Faye Bramley talks to John and Amy Hunt after the race