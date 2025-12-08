Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tips

David Ord has a horse-by-horse preview and 7/1 tip for Saturday's Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

GA LAW Now a pound lower than when runner-up in last season’s Paddy Power Gold Cup but hasn’t been near that level in most of his six subsequent starts. Was entitled to be rusty on his return in the Charlie Hall and ran that way but needs the fire to be burning brightly again if he’s to defy top weight in this. JAGWAR Taken out of the Paddy Power Gold Cup after Storm Celia did her worst on the eve of the big race and re-routed to this Saturday straight away. He arrives here on the upgrade, winner of four of his five races over fences including an authoritative success in the Trustatrader Plate at the Festival in March. He’s up nine pounds but a mark of 148 looks well within his range so an awful lot to like with the only worry being his stable finding winners uncharacteristically hard to find right now. COLONEL HARRY Very likeable chaser who was back on the upgrade when winning the Grand Sefton over the big Aintree fences on his return. Up four pounds but should still be in the mix.

IMPERIAL SAINT Ran a rare dull race on his return at Aintree but is the sort to bounce back quickly and ran well here in January when third behind Moon D’Orange. Yard going well and still relatively unexposed over fences but needs a career best still. MARTATOR Goes well at Ascot and bounced back to form when second in the Hurst Park there last month. Has slipped down to an attractive mark and the Venetia Williams team could be about to burst into life, but he looked to find it hard work around here in the Grand Annual in March and that’s a concern. IL RIDOTO Never looked like recording back-to-back wins in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month, finishing a disappointing eighth. However, the testing ground looks a valid excuse and all eyes will be on how much rain Cheltenham gets on Tuesday before a relatively settled forecast for the rest of the week. A drier surface than last month will give him a real chance, especially back down to the mark from which he won the big November race last season. VINCENZO Ran a cracker when second to Panic Attack in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and only up two pounds so the case for him is an obvious one given the winner followed up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Has been progressive over fences to date and there could be more to come. WILL THE WISE An improving and unexposed chaser for a Gavin Cromwell yard that looks to be finding its stride and he finished a good fourth in the Troytown last time. That was over three miles and he saw the trip out so well that he looked like he might relish further. Has form at two miles so not slow but just wonder if this is going to be an ideal test for him. ES PERFECTO Has a bit to prove after pulling up on his return in the Paddy Power where he raced far too freely. Tends to run well fresh too so would be a surprise to see him leading these home on Saturday.

Vincenzo (right) and Hoe Joly Smoke (third left) chasing home Panic Attafck

HOE JOLY SMOKE The sole entry for team Skelton and ran well to hit the frame in both starts at this track this season, including when third to Panic Attack last month. He stayed on well there but does have a tendency not to find as much as expected off the bridle and will need to get down and dirty to win this. KIM ROQUE Fascinating runner at the bottom of the weights for his top team having made a bright start for new connections when second to Kdeux Saint Fray at the November Meeting here. He made his only mistake of the race at the last there, otherwise he would have gone very close to winning and should have learned plenty. If he takes the anticipated step forward, he can shake them all up despite racing from three pounds of out the handicap if Ga Law runs. GLENGOULY Formerly with Willie Mullins and hinted at a revival on his last two starts including when fourth behind Triple Trade here last time, doing well to finish fourth having raced close to a strong pace. That was two miles and while he does stay this trip, you sense he’ll need his sights lowering before he resumes winning ways.