Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Jagwar beats Thecompanysergeant
Jagwar - leading fancy again

Support The Hunt Family December Gold Cup: Hoe Joly Smoke and Jagwar top market

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 08, 2025 · 23 min ago

Hoe Joly Smoke and Jagwar head the market after 12 horses were left in Saturday's Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

They are 7/2 joint-favourites with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, the former bidding to give Dan Skelton another win in a valuable autumn handicap this term. He finished third behind stablemate Panic Attack in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last time, one place behind the reopposing Vincenzo.

Jagwar was a late defector from the November feature but heads into this weekend the winner of four of his five chases to date including the Trustatrader Plate at the Festival in March.

Kim Roque and Will The Wise are a pair of interesting Irish-trained contenders while Il Ridoto and Imperial Saint will be looking to bounce back from disappointing reappearances in at Cheltenham and Aintree respectively.

Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7/2 Hoe Joly Smoke, Jagwar, 9/2 Vincenzo, 11/2 Kim Roque, 8/1 Will The Wise, 10/1 Il Ridoto, Imperial Saint, Colonel Harry, 14/1 Martator, 20/1 Es Perfecto, Ga Law, 25/1 Glengouly.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING