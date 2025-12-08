Support The Hunt Family December Gold Cup: Hoe Joly Smoke and Jagwar top market

They are 7/2 joint-favourites with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, the former bidding to give Dan Skelton another win in a valuable autumn handicap this term. He finished third behind stablemate Panic Attack in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last time, one place behind the reopposing Vincenzo.

Jagwar was a late defector from the November feature but heads into this weekend the winner of four of his five chases to date including the Trustatrader Plate at the Festival in March.

Kim Roque and Will The Wise are a pair of interesting Irish-trained contenders while Il Ridoto and Imperial Saint will be looking to bounce back from disappointing reappearances in at Cheltenham and Aintree respectively.

Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7/2 Hoe Joly Smoke, Jagwar, 9/2 Vincenzo, 11/2 Kim Roque, 8/1 Will The Wise, 10/1 Il Ridoto, Imperial Saint, Colonel Harry, 14/1 Martator, 20/1 Es Perfecto, Ga Law, 25/1 Glengouly.