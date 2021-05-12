Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

Impressive Newmarket winner Mystery Angel has been supported as she looks to follow up in the day-one feature at York's Dante Festival.
York
13.40 – Strait Of Hormuz 10/1 from 14/1
14.10 – Aberama Gold 8/1 from 11/1
14.40 – Molatham 6/1 from 15/2
15.10 – Noon Star 13/8 from 2/1
15.40 – Huddleton Mac 3/1 from 11/2
16.15 – Project Dante 11/4 from 11/1 (20p Rule 4)
16.50 – Flyin Solo 7/2 from 7/1
14.40 – Art Power 10/3 to 7/2
13.40 York - Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap - Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 12 or more run
14.10 York - Churchill Tyres Handicap - Paying 7 places instead of 4 if 18 or more run
14.40 York - Duke of York Stakes - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
15.10 York - Musidora Stakes - Money Back as Cash if 2nd
15.40 York - Sky Bet Handicap - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
16.50 York - Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more run
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Musidora is probably viewed as the most informative British Oaks trial, but despite the presence of Teona and Noon Star, the two principal UK challengers for the Epsom Classic according to the betting, the money so far has come for Pretty Polly heroine Mystery Angel who currently doesn’t have an Oaks entry."