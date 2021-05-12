Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

Sky Bet

Market Movers

York

13.40 – Strait Of Hormuz 10/1 from 14/1

14.10 – Aberama Gold 8/1 from 11/1

14.40 – Molatham 6/1 from 15/2

15.10 – Noon Star 13/8 from 2/1

15.40 – Huddleton Mac 3/1 from 11/2

16.15 – Project Dante 11/4 from 11/1 (20p Rule 4)

16.50 – Flyin Solo 7/2 from 7/1

Price Boosts

14.40 – Art Power 10/3 to 7/2



Offers



13.40 York - Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap - Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 12 or more run

14.10 York - Churchill Tyres Handicap - Paying 7 places instead of 4 if 18 or more run

14.40 York - Duke of York Stakes - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

15.10 York - Musidora Stakes - Money Back as Cash if 2nd

15.40 York - Sky Bet Handicap - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

16.50 York - Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more run