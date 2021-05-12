Horse Racing
Mystery Angel wins well under Ben Curtis

Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

By Sporting Life
10:59 · WED May 12, 2021

Impressive Newmarket winner Mystery Angel has been supported as she looks to follow up in the day-one feature at York's Dante Festival.

Sky Bet

Market Movers

York

13.40 – Strait Of Hormuz 10/1 from 14/1

14.10 – Aberama Gold 8/1 from 11/1

14.40 – Molatham 6/1 from 15/2

15.10 – Noon Star 13/8 from 2/1

15.40 – Huddleton Mac 3/1 from 11/2

16.15 – Project Dante 11/4 from 11/1 (20p Rule 4)

16.50 – Flyin Solo 7/2 from 7/1

Price Boosts

14.40 – Art Power 10/3 to 7/2

Offers

13.40 York - Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap - Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 12 or more run

14.10 York - Churchill Tyres Handicap - Paying 7 places instead of 4 if 18 or more run

14.40 York - Duke of York Stakes - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

15.10 York - Musidora Stakes - Money Back as Cash if 2nd

15.40 York - Sky Bet Handicap - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run

16.50 York - Paying 6 places instead of 4 if 16 or more run

Paddy Power

York

1.40 Taqareer 8 from 9

2.10 Roulston Scar 8 from 9

2.40 Nahaarr 8 from 17/2

3.10 Mystery Angel 13/2 from 15/2

3.40 Huddleton Mac 3 fav from 7/2 fav

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Musidora is probably viewed as the most informative British Oaks trial, but despite the presence of Teona and Noon Star, the two principal UK challengers for the Epsom Classic according to the betting, the money so far has come for Pretty Polly heroine Mystery Angel who currently doesn’t have an Oaks entry."

